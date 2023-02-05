"Less dangerous without him"- PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's absence for UCL game against Bayern deemed a 'big problem'

Former France international Bixente Lizarazu has revealed a major problem that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) could have when they face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Both European heavyweights are expected to face each other in the Round of 16 with the first leg taking place next week (February 14).

However, Christophe Galtier's team have been dealt a major blow heading into the mouth-watering encounter at the Parc de Princess.

PSG will be without one of their key players in Kylian Mbappe. The French forward suffered a thigh injury during his club's 3-1 away win against Montpellier in Ligue 1. He is expected to miss three weeks of football action and has automatically been ruled out of the clash against Bayern Munich.

While the French giants still have a very strong squad at their disposal, Mbappe's absence could still be a big miss on their path.

Speaking about the injury, former France left-back Lizarazu stated that Mbappe's absence against Bayern Munich could be a big problem for PSG.

He pointed out that the former AS Monaco man is an important player for the French giants and that they are less dangerous without him.

Téléfoot @telefoot_TF1 🗣️ @BixeLizarazu : "L'absence de Kylian Mbappé pour le match aller face au Bayern, c'est un gros problème. Il fait peur à toutes les défenses par sa qualité de vitesse, sa profondeur. Le PSG est moins dangereux sans lui" 🗣️ @BixeLizarazu : "L'absence de Kylian Mbappé pour le match aller face au Bayern, c'est un gros problème. Il fait peur à toutes les défenses par sa qualité de vitesse, sa profondeur. Le PSG est moins dangereux sans lui" https://t.co/ry4WqVYHXZ

Speaking during an interview as seen on Telefoot, Lizarazu said:

"The absence of Mbappe in the first leg against Bayern is a big problem. He scares all defenses with his quality, speed, and depth. PSG are less dangerous without him."

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 25 goals in 26 games across competitions for the Parisians this season, including seven goals in the Champions League.

PSG manager reveals that Mbappe's injury is 'not too serious

Christophe Galtier provided an update on the injuries of some of his players, notably Mbappe and Sergio Ramos, during a press conference.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



They play Bayern Munich in just two weeks Mbappé and Ramos were both subbed off due to injury today.They play Bayern Munich in just two weeks Mbappé and Ramos were both subbed off due to injury today.They play Bayern Munich in just two weeks 😬 https://t.co/vn8MO1kO80

The French forward was subbed off during their 3-1 league win away to 14th-placed side Montpellier. While the injury was initially feared to have been serious, head coach Galtier has cooled down such rumors.

Speaking in an interview as seen in The Independent, he said:

“Concerning Kylian, there was a challenge after a dribble, he took a blow on the knee, behind the knee, so on the knee and on the muscle. Is it bruise or, a haematoma? We don’t know yet."

He continued:

“But also when you look at the run of games, obviously he can’t take any risks because we have a very busy schedule. But apparently, it doesn’t seem to be very serious for either player."

Mbappe is, however, now expected to be ruled out for three weeks and will miss PSG's Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich in a week's time.

