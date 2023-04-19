"Let's all laugh at Bayern in advance", "Pep didn't overthink" - Fans react as Bayern Munich and Manchester City name starting XI for UCL game

Bayern Munich and Manchester City fans have given contrasting reactions to Thomas Tuchel's and Pep Guardiola's starting lineups for their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-leg clash on Wednesday (April 19).

City claimed an impressive 3-0 win at the Etihad in the first leg. Rodri opened the scoring with a 27th-minute stunner. Bernardo Silva then headed in a 70th-minute second before Erling Haaland put the icing on the cake in the 76th minute.

The team news for the second leg has been announced. Bayern Munich boss Tuchel has opted to make two changes to the lineup that lost the first leg. Yann Sommer starts in goal, with Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt and Joao Cancelo at the back. The latter starts against his parent club after joining Bayern on loan from the Cityzens in January. He will be eager to impress after being booed by City fans at the Etihad.

Some will be somewhat surprised to see Upamecano starting. He was given a torrid time by Jack Grealish at the Etihad and was at fault for Manchester City's second.

Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka line up in midfield. Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane are in attacking roles. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting comes in for Serge Gnabry. The veteran striker has 17 goals in 28 games across competitions this season.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opted to make no changes to the side that romped to victory over Bayern in the first leg. Ederson starts in goal, with John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, and Nathan Ake in defence. Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan are in midfield. Bernardo Silva, Grealish and Erling Haaland are in attack.

Guardiola has arguably been guilty of overthinking his team selections in the Champions League. The Spanish coach did so when his side were beaten 1-0 in the 2020-21 final by Chelsea.

However, Guardiola's selection has enthused one fan, who's delighted not to see any tinkering with Manchester City's starting lineup:

"Pep didn't overthink."

Another fan thinks that it's game over for Bayern Munich following the team news:

"Let's all laugh at Bayern in advance."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Tuchel and Guardiola's starting lineups:

Manchester City @ManCity 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦



XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Phillips, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Perrone, Foden, Palmer, Lewis



🇳🇱 @BabluMunna2 @TheEuropeanLad LETS ALL LAUGH AT BAYERN IN ADVANCE @TheEuropeanLad LETS ALL LAUGH AT BAYERN IN ADVANCE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Wallas @Wallas02431935 @TheEuropeanLad Upamecano will be a jinx to this Bayern set up again @TheEuropeanLad Upamecano will be a jinx to this Bayern set up again

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola wants his side to punish Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola is eyeing another win over Bayern Munich.

Manchester City coach Guardiola has urged his side not to dwell on their first leg win. He wants the Cityzens to show the attacking intent that was on display at the Etihad last week.

Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference that his side would watch the first leg again and see what they could improve on (via the Guardian):

“Our mindset will be to prepare for the (Bayern) game by watching the first leg, seeing what we could do better, and how we can control the game and punish them."

The Spaniard continued by insisting that his side will be out to win at the Allianz Arena. However, he acknowledged Bayern Munich as one of the most successful sides in the European competition:

“We are here in Munich against one of the most historical sides in the Champions League – we are not here to defend something (the lead). It’s 11 men against 11 and try to be better than the opponent in this specific game. Our mindset is to try and win the game.”

