"Let's see if Chelsea will try to jump into it" - Fabrizio Romano on 31-year-old La Liga star linked with Atletico Madrid exit

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have an interest in signing Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier amid serious interest from Newcastle. Trippier has been heavily linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid over the last few months, with a likely return to the Premier League.

The England international was initially linked with a move back to England via Manchester United in the summer, but the move never pulled through. He has however been linked with a move to Saudi-backed Newcastle who are believed to be close to finalizing a deal.

Newcastle are looking for right back, left back & centre back [Sven Botman, depends on Lille plans]. Newcastle are still working to sign Kieran Trippier who's out of contract in 2023 - Atletico are waiting for the official bid. He's top of the list with 2 more options.

With Chelsea reportedly interested in the star, both clubs will have to fight for Trippier’s signature this month. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has also suggested that the England international must quickly make a decision about his future.

Fabrizio Romano revealed the transfer intrigue on his Twitter account:

“Kieran Trippier and Premier League calling. Diego Simeone confirms: 'Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We’ll move after his decision.’ Newcastle are pushing to complete the deal as soon as possible. Let’s see if Chelsea will try to jump into it.”

Chelsea have had a bit of an injury crisis in their wide defensive positions and it is yet to be seen if the Blues will attempt to remedy that in the transfer window. Newcastle, however, are in desperate need of new additions as they hope to stave off relegation doldrums.

Kieran Trippier and Premier League calling. Diego Simeone confirms: "Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We'll move after his decision"

Kieran Trippier has been a consistent member of Atletico Madrid this season and has already made 17 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga champions. Trippier also played an important role for England at Euro 2020 over the summer, with the full-back making the competitive right back spot his with five appearances.

Refusing to be drawn into any speculation, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has kept mum about the club's plans in the transfer window. When asked about how involved Chelsea will be this January, Tuchel seemed to suggest that they wouldn't make any serious moves:

“We are not in talks right now that we bring in players because we trust our squad and hope that we can bring all players back and be in full strength, then we have a strong squad and a good atmosphere to protect. This is where we are right now.”

Chelsea are currently second in the Premier League, a point ahead of Liverpool (42pts) who have a game in hand, and 10 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

