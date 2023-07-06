Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe has been spotted with Kim Kardashian and fans are wary given her track record of being somewhat of a curse.

The unlikely duo were spotted together at billionaire Michael Rubin's lavish July Fourth party. They looked to be enjoying themselves in a photo snapped together during the festivities.

The party took place at his Hamptons mansion in Long Island and many A-list celebrities attended including Mbappe, Kim Kardashian, NFL legend Tom Brady and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, it was the encounter between Kylian Mbappe and Kim Kardashian that drew many fans' attention. The duo initially crossed paths earlier this year when the American socialite visited a PSG game.

Unfortunately for Mbappe, her visit came at a cost as the Parisians suffered a shock 2-0 home defeat to Rennes at the Parc des Princes. Still, her son Saint West was given the opportunity to meet Mbappe following the game.

Kim Kardashian became a football fan in March as she also visited Arsenal but she again brought about bad luck. The American influencer and her son watched on as the Gunners were eliminated from the Europa League by Sporting CP.

Mikel Arteta's side would then go on to lose the Premier League title race to Manchester City. They suffered a 4-1 defeat to the Cityzens as well as disappointing draws with West Ham, Liverpool, and Southampton.

One fan alluded to this when reacting to Mbappe's encounter with Kardashian:

"That curse destroyed Saka and arsenal's title dreams."

Another fan thinks the American's curse could strike the PSG forward in the upcoming season:

"I will be watching his performance this season very closely. Let's see whether the Kardashian curse is real."

PSG's Kylian Mbappe could reach Kim Kardashian's level of superstardom with Real Madrid move

Kylian Mbappe could put his name up in lights with Madrid move.

Kylian Mbappe is being heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid after informing PSG he won't be extending his contract. He has been given an ultimatum of either renewing his current deal which expires next year or he will be sold this summer.

Los Blancos will reportedly wait for him to tell the Parisians he won't be continuing beyond 2024 before making their move. A €200 million fee is ready and waiting for a potential swoop for the French forward.

A move to the Santiago Bernabeu for the PSG striker could help him ascend the ladder to footballing superstardom. He is already regarded as one of the best attackers in world football but his celebrity status could also skyrocket.

Some of the most A-list names in football history have plied their trade at Madrid. The likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Ronaldo Nazario became not only footballing royalty but also high-profile names outside of the sport.

Real Madrid could offer Kylian Mbappe the opportunity to reach Kim Kardashian's level of fame. She currently boasts 362 million followers on Instagram to the Frenchman's 105 million.

The American socialite is the eighth most followed person on Instagram and the third most followed woman. Mbappe is currently the 36th most followed person on the social media platform. Who is the person with the most followers? None other than Madrid icon Ronaldo with 595 million followers.

