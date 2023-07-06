"They will not talk to PSG" - Journalist reveals Real Madrid's plan to complete Kylian Mbappe signing

El Chiringuito TV presenter Josep Pedrerol has revealed the plan Real Madrid have in place to secure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Kylian Mbappe this summer.

The renowned Spanish journalist claims that Los Blancos will wait for Mbappe to inform the Parisians he will not renew his contract. The two parties have been at loggerheads after the Frenchman sent his club a letter confirming his intentions to leave in 2024.

Kylian Mbappe's contract expires next year and he has no intentions of extending it. This has stunned the higher-ups at the Parc des Princes and Pedrerol reckons Real Madrid will play the waiting game before making their move (via Madrid Xtra):

“I can exclusively say Real Madrid’s plan. They will WAIT for Kylian Mbappe to tell PSG he will NOT renew again. They will not talk to PSG. They will act like ‘saviours’ when Mbappe’s mother confirms he will not renew. €200m is READY after that moment.”

The 24-year-old is a long-term target for Los Blancos and they missed out on signing him last year. He was entering the final few months of his prior contract with PSG until he signed a new two-year deal with the option of a third.

Mbappe has told the Ligue 1 champions he won't be triggering the one-year option. This decision has been met with anger from PSG and their president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed the club's stance is that he must renew or be sold:

"The club's position on Kylian is clear. We want him to stay but he must sign a new contract this summer. He won't be able to leave for free and he said so himself. One of the best players in the world will not go free."

The France captain was in scintillating form this past season, bagging 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions. His potential availability comes at a perfect time for Real Madrid after Karim Benzema's departure. It appears that €200 million will be the fee required to lure him from the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid given a time frame of when PSG could place Kylian Mbappe up for sale

Kylian Mbappe wants out of PSG before 2025.

According to L'Equipe, PSG have told Kylian Mbappe that he must extend his contract by the end of July or he will be available for sale. The two parties have held discussions over his contractual situation after he informed them he does not intend on signing a new contract.

However, Mbappe does plan on playing next season at the Parc des Princes despite wanting out in 2024. The stalemate in those talks comes down to the Parisians not wanting to lose the Frenchman for free.

It is a somewhat similar situation to that which arose last year when his prior contract was expiring. Many thought that Mbappe had signed a new three-year deal in May 2022 but that wasn't the case, rather two years with the option of a third.

