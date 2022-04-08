×
“Liability as usual” – Fans slam Barcelona star for ‘playing against’ club during Eintracht Frankfurt draw

Nnanna Mba
Modified Apr 08, 2022 03:58 AM IST
Barcelona fans were rather unhappy after the club succumbed to an away draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-finals. The German outfit currently sit in ninth place on the Bundesliga, and were hardly expected to offer a serious challenge to the Blaugrana.

One Barca player who upset the fans was Clement Lenglet, and they took to social media to share their unhappiness with his performance. The French international came on for Gerard Pique 23 minutes into the game, after the Spaniard had to go off due to injury,

Here are some tweets from Barca fans:

I can’t wait till we get rid of @clement_lenglet 🙃 #BarcaFrankfurt #eintrachtbarca
Lenglet in any match is as good as playing with 10 men. A liability as usual.
lenglet has been oon foor 5 min, and already causing me a heart attack
Get lenglet off the pitch
Lengbutty is playing against barca it seems. #EintrachtBarça
Look at that shit from Lenglet man
i literally rather play down a man than have lenglet in our backline
We lost twitter.com/barcacentre/st…

Lenglet's defending was problematic for Barcelona, with fellow defender Eric Garcia saving his blushes a few times. The French star also hasn't played consistently for Barca, with his last full game coming back in December against Elche.

Barca's poor attacking ability would have also upset the fans, as the Blaugrana were unable to see off the German underdogs with ease. The Spanish giants were one goal down from early in the second half, although they eventually equalized after the hour mark.

Barcelona slumps to draw as Eintracht Frankfurt star scores worldie

Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Barcelona: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League
Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Barcelona: Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Europa League

It would be a night to remember for Frankfurt star Ansgar Knauff, whose outward curler beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen from just outside the box. The hosts were vibrant from the start of the game, consistently pushing deep into Barca's third on counter attacks, and finding chances within the area.

Knauff's goal was a reward for their strong defending and effectiveness on the counter. The star picked up the ball outside the box after a clearance from a corner and hoofed it goalward to open the scoring.

Although the hosts defended well, there was little they could do to stop the visitors from eventually finding the net. Barca's possession in the middle and final thirds paid off, thanks to quick feet from Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres. Successive one-touch passes pushed the duo past Frankfurt's tough defense, and a simple finish into the corner put Torres' name on the scoresheet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both sides will have to prepare for another rout next week as Barca look set to host the German outfit at Camp Nou. The Spanish giants are expected to win the Europa League, and they risk angering their fans if they fail to see off Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

Edited by Nived Zenith
