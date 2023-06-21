Ligue 1 club interested in signing Arsenal star Thomas Partey this summer - Reports

Ligue 1 club, AS Monaco, are reportedly interested in the signature of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The Athletic reported that there is also interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia for the Ghanaian's signature.

However, Ignazio Genuardi believes that Partey's representatives are looking for a deal in Europe, and his most probable suitor in France is AS Monaco. The club will be in the market for a central midfielder this summer, given Youssouf Fofana's potential departure.

"Among the clubs interested in #Partey , we find in particular #Monaco . Under contract until June 2025 with #Arsenal , the Ghanaian also has admirers in Italy. Ditto for some stables in the Gulf countries," Genuardi reported.

Partey, 30, was integral to the Arsenal midfield in the 2022-23 campaign. He mopped up effectively in midfield and scored three goals for the North London side. Among these was his opening goal against Spurs in the North London derby at the Emirates, which Arsenal ended up winning 3-1.

However, Partey saw lesser game time once former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho arrived in January. Partey was often rotated towards the back end of the season, and with Declan Rice's potential arrival at the club, it wouldn't be a bad time for the 30-year-old to assess his options elsewhere.

Arsenal triggered Partey's £45 million release clause to bring the midfielder from Athletico Madrid to Arsenal in 2020. The former Athletico Madrid man is under contract at Arsenal until 2025, and it could take a reasonable amount to move him from the club.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka agrees terms with Bayer Leverkusen

Granit Xhaka

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka has agreed terms with Bayer Leverkusen. The 30-year-old is reportedly moving away to the Bundesliga side for a transfer sum of €15 million.

The Swiss national team captain was employed in a slightly progressive role during the 2022-23 campaign by Spaniard Mikel Arteta. The move paid off, as Xhaka finished the season with seven goals and seven assists.

After Xhaka's antics against Crystal Palace at the Emirates in 2019, not many would have given him a chance to revive his career at Arsenal. However, the player has not only been a formidable part of the side since throwing his Arsenal shirt on the floor but has also worn the captain's armband for The Gunners.

Poll : 0 votes