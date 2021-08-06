Ligue 1 giants prepare 2-year deal for Lionel Messi - Reports

Lionel Messi's future has become a subject of intense speculation following his split with Barcelona this summer. Paris Saint-Germain are one of the few clubs that have been linked with a swoop for the playmaker and it looks like the French outfit are serious about their ambitions.

According to reports, the Ligue 1 giants have already prepared a two-year contract offer to lure Lionel Messi to the Parc des Princes this summer. They are said to be leading the race for the player's signature and are confident they can reach a breakthrough in the coming days.

Paris Saint-Germain have been monitoring the playmaker's situation at Barcelona for several months, waiting to pounce on any slight opportunity. As soon as the Blaugrana made it known that they wouldn't be tying Messi to another contract, PSG started making moves.

The report mentions that the Ligue 1 giants are already in advanced negotiations with the player. They are expected to present him with a two-year deal in the coming days, with the option of extending it for another year if he chooses to.

PSG are reportedly so convinced about the feasibility of the transfer that they have already made contact with the LFP to prepare for the signing of Lionel Messi.

Neymar could help bring Messi to PSG

What are PSG's chances of signing Lionel Messi?

In a period where the finances of clubs have been badly affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic, many believe that only Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain can afford to accommodate Lionel Messi on their rosters. The Parisians stand a decent chance of convincing the Argentine to join them this summer.

Many of Messi's friends in the game are settled in Paris. The likes of Neymar, Angeli Di Maria and Leonardo Paredes are individuals that could help bring Messi to the French capital. The trio, alongside Marco Verratti, were pictured together with Messi earlier this week, which could be a hint of what is to come.

The project at the Parc des Princes is another factor that could prove decisive. PSG recently signed a proven winner in Sergio Ramos. The Spaniard has linked up with elite figures such as Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi and Keylor Navas in the French capital.

Lionel Messi's priority will be to join a winning project. With what PSG have assembled, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Argentine joins forces with the French giants ahead of next season.

