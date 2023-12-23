A guaranteed starter at Barcelona at one point, 28-year-old Clement Lenglet now finds himself on the bench of Unai Emery's Aston Villa. And if reports are to be believed, he could soon be courted by Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyon, who have been keeping tabs on his unsettling situation.

After securing a €35.90m move to Barcelona in 2018, Lenglet quickly established himself in the Blaugrana backline alongside Gerard Pique. However, injuries and inconsistent showings on the field soon took a toll on his career at the Camp Nou, resulting in a year-long loan spell to Tottenham last season.

The Frenchman is currently warming the bench at a high-flying Aston Villa side that is building an unlikely title charge under the guidance of Unai Emery.

Nevertheless, Lenglet has been virtually absent from the Lions' stellar 2023-24 campaign, only making six appearances this term. Moreover, only one of his aforementioned six appearances has come in the Premier League, with the remaining ones coming in the Europa Conference League.

With Xavi harboring no plans of reinstating the ousted center-back in Barcelona's first team, Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyon have emerged as a potential suitor for Lenglet. Les Gones are currently struggling themselves, occupying one position over the relegation zone at the halfway mark of the season.

In order to salvage their campaign, Lyon have reportedly been granted additional funds of up to €50m to spend on signings (via L’Equipe). Among a hoard of other players, the faltering French giants also view Lenglet as a possible solution for their defensive woes.

However, their pursuit of the 28-year-old center-back could witness a premature end, as Unai Emery has insisted on keeping Lenglet at Villa Park. Addressing the rumors linking Lenglet with a move away from Aston Villa, Emery stated (via SPORT):

"I want to keep Lenglet at Villa in the second part of the season. I’m really looking forward to seeing him, I’m really convinced he can help us."

With limited playing time under his belt, Lenglet's future at Aston Villa, or Barcelona for that matter, remains uncertain.

Barcelona eyeing to add a midfielder to replace injured Gavi

The Catalan giants suffered a huge blow when it was announced that Gavi would be missing the entirety of the ongoing season due to an ACL tear. Xavi's men have since dropped points on multiple occasions, registering only two wins across all competitions in December.

As a result, president Joan Laporta has reacted by claiming that the club will try to add another midfielder to their ranks in January. He stated (via Barca Blaugranes):

"If we can improve our salary limit, our idea is to add another midfielder that can compensate for Gavi’s injury."

The likes of Giovanni Lo Celso and Alex Garcia have been on Barcelona's radar for a long time now.

However, reports from Diario Sport have also linked the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti with a move to Spain. With the winter transfer window just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how the reigning Spanish champions handle their transfers.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here