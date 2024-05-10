“Like a fever dream” - MLS star suggests Lionel Messi still gives him sleepless nights despite facing Inter Miami months ago

Real Salt Lake defender Emeka Eneli has shared his experience of playing against Lionel Messi during his side's clash against Inter Miami in February. The Herons won the game 2-0, with Messi assisting both goals and Eneli recalled the match as "a fever dream" months later.

Speaking to MLS Season Pass (via GOAL), Emeka Eneli recalled his experience of playing against Messi. The defender described it as "surreal" and mentioned that he's glad to have experienced it.

“Like a fever dream honestly. Even looking back at it right now, I still really can’t believe it. It’s almost been two or three months since it happened. I still think about it, you know, when I go to sleep at night. And so it felt surreal, and I’m just glad I had the chance to experience that.” Eneli said.

Eneli was referring to Inter Miami's opening match for the 2024 season against Real Salt Lake on February 22. Roberto Taylor and Diego Gomez scored to give the Herons the win, with Lionel Messi assisting both goals.

Inter Miami are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 24 points, with La Pulga already having 12 goals and 11 assists in 11 appearances for the club.

David Beckham revealed that bringing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami was always in his plans

Inter Miami owner David Beckham recently said that he had always planned to bring Lionel Messi to his team. The Englishman also said that he wanted to bring Messi to Miami to inspire the next generation in the US.

“It’s just that effect Leo has on the game, and the world. One of the reasons why we wanted to bring him to America was to inspire the next generation – that was my plan. I obviously wanted to bring him for the player he is and the person he is," Beckham said on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Beckham further said that he had always been a fan of Messi, and described him as "the greatest player to ever play the game."

"I played against him numerous times – actually twice, thankfully – but I’ve been a fan of him and watched him for many years. I always had the plan to bring the greatest player to ever play the game, in my opinion, to our team. Luckily it happened,” David Beckham said.

Lionel Messi signed for Inter Miami as a free agent in the summer of 2023, despite reportedly having multiple offers, including from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal and his former club, Barcelona.

Since his arrival, Messi has proved to be a valuable signing for the Herons, leading them to win their first trophy, the Leagues Cup, in 2023.