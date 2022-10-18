"Like fine wine, he gets better over time" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Karim Benzema winning 2022 Ballon d'Or

Carlo Ancelotti had a short and succinct congratulatory message for Karim Benzema after the Real Madrid striker won the 2022 Ballon d'Or award on Monday, October 17.

The France international became the first player from his country to win the award since Zinedine Zidane in 1998. He beat off competition from Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, and Robert Lewandowski - who finished second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Ancelotti made his thoughts known after the award was handed to the striker. He said (h/t Get French Football News):

"He is like fine wine. He gets better over time."

Luka Modric was the last player from Real Madrid to win the gold trophy, doing so in 2018. Benzema is also the second oldest winner of the award in Ballon d'Or history.

Stanley Matthews won the award in 1956 at the age of 41 years and ten months - a record that will perhaps stand the test of time. Ancelotti and Benzema achieved humongous success together after the Italian manager's return to the Spanish capital.

Madrid won the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League trophy, with Benzema playing a key part in both competitions. He ended the campaign with 44 goals and 15 assists in 46 games across competitions.

The next best-placed Madrid player on the list is Thibaut Courtois, who finished in seventh position. The Belgium international also took home the Yashin trophy this year - an award handed to the best goalkeeper over the past season.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema's Ballon d'Or win signals the end of an era

Karim Benzema lifting the Ballon d'Or trophy was the second time since 2008 that a player not named Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi took home the award. Ronaldo finished 20th in this year's rankings, while the latter wasn't nominated to begin with.

Between them, the two have won 12 trophies in the past 14 years, with Messi winning it a record seven times. Between Ronaldo (37) and Messi (35), it is arguably the latter who stands a better chance of winning the trophy once again.

He has eight goals and eight assists in 13 games across competitions for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, has two goals and one assist in 12 games in all competitions for Manchester United this campaign.

However, a good showing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup could yet turn the tide in his favor.

