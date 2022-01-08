Lionel Messi absent from PSG training ahead of Lyon clash despite testing negative for COVID-19

Lionel Messi was absent from PSG's training session ahead of the team’s clash against Olympique Lyon later today.

Lionel Messi was in Argentina with his family to celebrate the new year but returned last week to Paris. He had tested positive for COVID-19 in Argentina but produced a negative test after landing in the French capital. The Argentinian was initially expected to return in time for the Ligue 1 clash against Lyon.

Messi last played for PSG in the 1-1 draw against Lorient and was not involved in the French Cup victory over Vannes either. PSG released an official statement claiming that Lionel Messi would continue his post-COVID recovery in the coming days.

In addition to the 7-time Ballon d’Or winner, PSG will also be missing the likes of Angel Di Maria, Draxler, Danilo Pereira, Kurzawa and Donnarumma due to COVID-related complications. Speaking about the situation, manager Mauricio Pochettino said:

"A new medical point has been established (for Messi), that's all we can say. All the teams have absent players. So do we. We have to adapt on a daily basis."

Lionel Messi among stars rumored to be nearing PSG exit

Recent reports have claimed that Lionel Messi has grown disillusioned with life at PSG. His family is unsettled in Paris and the Argentinian’s Ligue 1 performances have been far from impressive.

He has scored just once in 14 appearances so far and will need to improve his form in the second half of the campaign.

At Barcelona, Lionel Messi was used to the squad being built around him. The same is not true at PSG where the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar are contending for the spotlight as well.

Mbappe has been PSG's most-prolific scorer and arguably their best player this season. Neymar is currently injured and will not be available at least until the first leg of the Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Both Neymar and Mbappe have also been rumored to be leaving, with the latter linked with a move to Real Madrid in the coming summer. As far Neymar and Lionel Messi, much will depend upon the remainder of the season.

PSG are expected to compete in the Champions League due to the talent in their squad. Failing to perform well, could not only lead to Mauricio Pochettino potentially being sacked but multiple stars also leaving the club.

