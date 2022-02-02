Lionel Messi advised Barcelona against signing PSG midfielder: Reports

Lionel Messi reportedly advised Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez against signing Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 18-year-old midfielder Xavi Simons.

Simons signed for PSG in July 2019 from Barcelona after failing to agree a new contract with the Catalan club. He has only played twice in Ligue 1 this season and is yet to receive his first senior league start for the French club.

Simons is reportedly convinced that he deserves a big contract and has resultantly not signed an extension until now.

The Dutch midfielder’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022 with the Ligue 1 giants reportedly looking to move him on. Barcelona were offered the chance to sign the player but Xavi reportedly refused after Messi’s advice during his birthday party.

Simons has the quality and potential to develop into a world-class star. However, Messi is reportedly of the opinion that the Dutchman needs to show more humility in order to succeed.

Xavi Simons set to leave PSG after French Cup exit?

Xavi Simons was brought on as a second-half substitute in the Parisienne club's recent Round of 16 French cup tie against Nice. Manager Mauricio Pochettino rested multiple senior stars and started Thilo Kehrer and Presnel Kimpembe in defense.

Marco Verratti started alongside Ander Herrera and Danilo Pereira while Lionel Messi started on the right. Mauro Icardi was handed a rare start with Julian Draxler starting on the left wing.

A resolute Nice defense let by Dante and Jean-Clair Todibo were able to hold PSG for 90 minutes and the match went to penalty shootout. Simons took PSG’s 7th penalty after it ended 4-4 with the first five kicks. However, the Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bułka responded with a neat save that resulted in the Parisienne club being knocked out.

The loss means the French club can only win a double of the Champions League and Ligue 1. For Simons, the penalty miss might steamroll into a move away with multiple clubs expected to be interested.

The Dutchman might not have made too many fans at either club with his attitude-related problems either. However, he is still considered to be a bright young prospect and should attract interest from some of the biggest teams.

