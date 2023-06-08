Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland? Reliable journalist drops hint on 2023 Ballon d'Or winner

Renowned Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that Lionel Messi is expected to beat Erling Haaland to the 2023 Ballon d'Or award. Both have enjoyed a remarkable past year for club and country.

Balague has claimed that Messi is expected to be the winner of the Ballon d'Or, per Managing Barca. The journalist replied to their tweet about his assertion, saying:

"No arguments on that, no?"

Lionel Messi, 35, finally won the FIFA World Cup and did so in style, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in eight games for Argentina. He was awarded the Golden Ball for his exploits in Qatar at the end of last year. The departing PSG attacker also bagged 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games across competitions.

Many feel the Argentine hero has cemented his legacy as the greatest player of all-time with his World Cup win. He also leaves the Parc des Princes for Inter Miami as a Ligue 1 champion.

However, Haaland, 22, is expected to rival Messi for the Ballon d'Or amid his phenomenal debut season at Manchester City. The Norwegian striker arrived at the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

The prolific striker had no issue adapting to life in English football, bagging 52 goals in as many games across competitions. This includes 36 goals in 35 league games, breaking the record for the most goals in a single Premier League campaign.

Haaland has played a key role in helping City win the Premier League and the FA Cup. He may also be part of a Cityzen team that ends up with a treble. They clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League final this Saturday (June 10).

Yet, it is Lionel Messi who seems to be set to win his eighth Ballon d'Or award. The legendary forward holds the record with seven, two more than his longtime second-placed rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva explains the only way Haaland can win the Ballon d'Or over Lionel Messi

Silva thinks the City frontman needs to win the Champions League.

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva thinks Haaland can only beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or by winning the Champions League. The Portuguese playmaker argued that the Argentine will only be challenged for the award by the winner of Europe's elite club competition. He told France Football in early May:

"If Haaland wins Premier League and Champions League, you can put him in the Ballon d'Or discussion, and you can also talk about Vini Jr. if Madrid win the Champions League."

Silva added:

"In general, it is between Messi and the winner of the Champions League, and so far, I will give it to Messi."

Silva's comments came before City beat Vinicius Junior's Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final. Hence, he touted both his Norweigan teammate and the Los Blancos attacker as potential rivals for Messi.

A win for the Cityzens in the Champions League final will mean Haaland has won three trophies in his debut season with the club. However, that might not be enough due to Messi's legacy-defining accomplishments in Qatar.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes