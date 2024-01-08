Lionel Messi pays tribute as Franz Beckenbauer dies 

Lionel Messi has paid his tribute to German legend Franz Beckenbauer, who breathed his last at the age of 78.

Born on September 11, 1945, Beckenbauer started his career as a midfielder before shifting to defence. Known as "The Kaiser", he reinvented the sweeper position in football with his class and exceptional ball control.

Despite playing as a central defender for most of his career, Beckenbauer possessed unmatched class and poise on the ball and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to lace up a pair of boots.

He's idolised by even the greats of the game. Messi has paid his tribute to the German legend. He posted an image of Beckenbauer, writing QEPD ( "que en paz descanse"), which translates to "May he rest in peace".

Messi's Instagram story after Beckenbauer's death

Franz Beckenbauer had an exceptional career as a player, winning the 1974 FIFA World Cup with West Germany. He also won the 1972 UEFA European Championships.

At the club level, Beckenbauer represented Hamburg and Bayern Munich, playing mostly for the latter. He won three UEFA Champions League (then called the European Cup) and five Bundesliga titles, among others.

Beckenbauer also won the Ballon d'Or twice, in 1972 and 1976. He was honored with the Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

Beckenbauer's managerial career was just as decorated. He won the 1990 FIFA World Cup with West Germany. The late German also coached Bayern Munich and Olympique de Marseille in club football.

Beckenbauer suffered from a disease that deteriorated his judgement and memory. The ex-German captain leaves behind an unforgettable legacy in football.

Franz Beckenbauer's old comments on Lionel Messi

Much like Franz Beckenbauer, Lionel Messi is considered among the greatest footballers ever. The Argentine legend has mesmerised fans with his magical skills over the years.

In 2015, Beckenbauer praised Lionel Messi with the highest compliment, calling the ex-Barcelona superstar 'divine', telling channel Sky 90:

"Messi is a divine player. He is god-like."

Beckenbauer's demise is a massive loss to the world of football. Very few garner the respect of fans and professional players like he did. Apart from Messi, other sports personalities also reacted to the sad news of Beckenbauer's death.