Lionel Messi's agent Jorge Messi denies meeting at Qatar consulate for PSG move

Paris Saint-Germain are firm favourites to sign Lionel Messi next summer, and recent reports suggested that a meeting was held in Qatar to discuss a potential move to the French capital.

However, Jorge Messi, who is Lionel Messi's father as well as agent, has come out to debunk the claims, describing them as 'false'.

A Spanish football TV program called El Chiringuito de Jugones had claimed that "Messi's connection with Qatar and PSG" was growing "ever stronger", alongside a report of how Jorge Messi had a meeting at a Qatari consulate.

The story understandably went viral on social media but Jorge has come out to debunk the claims with an Instagram post.

The 62-year-old posted a caption alongside an image of the story from the TV show saying:

''False, another invention I've been in Argentina since September.''

El Chiringuito, however, defended their story by assuring that the private jet of Lionel Messi traveled from Rosario to Barcelona last week.

PSG are, of course, owned by the Qatari Sports Investment (QSI), and rumours of their move for the Rosario native were given a huge boost after Neymar made a public plea for him to come to the France capital.

Latest reports also suggest that the Ligue 1 giants have told club stores to be prepared for an influx of business based around shirt sales of the Argentina international.

Lionel Messi had earlier declared his intention to leave Barcelona and with less than seven months left on his current deal, he is free to start discussing with new clubs from January 1, 2021.

Lionel Messi and his quest to end his two-decade association with Barcelona

Lionel Messi can leave for free next summer

Lionel Messi sent shockwaves around the world when he submitted a transfer request to Barcelona in August, citing several reasons for the unforeseen decision.

Ultimately, he backtracked on his stance, but events that took place since then have done little to assuage his previous complaints.

Barcelona are still struggling for positive results on the field, and recent comments that Lionel Messi would have to accept a pay cut to remain at Camp Nou have all but sealed the deal that he would leave next summer.

PSG and Manchester City are the two clubs most linked with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner but the Ligue 1 giants appear to be in prime position to sign him.

The upcoming presidential elections could be a major decider in whether Lionel Messi signs a new deal or not but for now, it is a foregone conclusion that he would depart for free next summer.