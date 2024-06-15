Lionel Messi’s son Thiago names Barcelona star as the player he would pick for his team

Lionel Messi's eldest son Thiago Messi has chosen Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal when asked to name one player he would like to include in his team. In a recent conversation with JRM, Thiago mentioned he would like to play with Yamal one day as he always liked the young player.

“A player I’d choose for my team? Lamine Yamal. I would like to play with him one day,” Thiago said.

On being asked about his favorite goal scored by his father Lionel Messi, Thiago chose the one the Barca legend scored against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final. Thiago also mentioned he prefers Erling Haaland over Kylian Mbappe although he agreed both have different qualities.

“Truthfully they both have their own best qualities, but if I have to choose one… I’ll go with Haaland, I’ve always liked him,” Thiago said (translation from Spanish via CityReport).

Lamine Yamal was one of Barcelona's best players last season. The 16-year-old La Masia graduate scored seven goals and provided 10 assists in 50 appearances across competitions.

It could be possible for Thiago, 11, to fulfill his dreams of playing with Yamal if he follows in his father's footsteps and ends up playing for Barcelona.

Yamal is set to represent Spain in the Euro 2024.

When Lionel Messi believed Barcelona star Lamine Yamal would 'fight' for the Ballon d'Or in future

Shortly after picking up his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or in October 2023, Lionel Messi mentioned a few players he thinks would be able to compete for the coveted award in the future.

Speaking to L'Equipe, the Argentine named Haaland, Mbappe, and Vinicius Jr as prominent players, but made special mention of Lamine Yamal and his important role in Barcelona. He predicted that Yamal would fight for the Ballon d'Or in the future.

“Lamine, who is now very young and is already playing at Barcelona and being important ... will play a prominent role and fight for it [Ballon D'or] in the future too. There are always good players. A very nice stage is coming to for us to enjoy,” Messi said.

Since making his senior team debut for Barcelona in April 2023, Lamine Yamal has been compared to club legend Lionel Messi due to the teenager's ability to weave through tight spaces and immaculate ball control.

At the age of 16 years and 87 days, he became La Liga's youngest goalscorer after scoring in the first half of Barca's match against Granada on October 8, 2023. The record was previously held by Malaga's Fabrice Olinga.