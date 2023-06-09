Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacts as Barcelona star’s partner sends farewell message to Jordi Alba and family

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted as Barcelona star Sergi Roberto's partner Coral Simanovich sent a farewell message to Jordi Alba and his family.

Alba leaves Barcelona at the end of the season. The defender established himself as a legend at the club since his 2012 summer move. Simanovich wrote on Instagram:

"It's time to say goodbye. It's so hard for me to write this. I can't imagine Barcelona and especially Barca without you. You entered my heart and became friends that are like family. I am clear that this is only a temporary separation, and we will see each other again! I wish you success on your new path! I love your family!"

Antonela Roccuzzo's comment on the post:

Roccuzzo commented on Simanovich's post

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, recently announced that he will be joining MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent on the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract on June 30.

He was quizzed whether Alba, along with Sergio Busquets, will join him at the MLS club. Messi denied that, telling SPORT:

"It is another of the things they said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Arabia, that we had everything arranged. Everyone looks for their future. I obviously was aware of them, what they were going to do, but, but never at any moment did we agree to go anywhere together."

Coral Simanovich reacted to Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo's gift

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has recently launched a new business in collaboration with tech brand CASETiFY. They sell phone covers worth $60-75 per piece.

The business is also a non-profit one, as the revenue is shared with a no-profit organization named Equity Now. Roccuzzo sent a package to Coral Simanovich as well. She reacted, writing on Instagram:

"Beutiful gift from my beautiful friend. Thank you CASETiFY for all this nice cases."

Barcelona legend Sergi Busquets' wife Elena Galera also received a package. She wrote on Instagram:

"How wonderful."

Despite leaving Barcelona in 2021, Messi and his family clearly share a good relationship with former Barca stars and their families.

