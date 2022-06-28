Lionel Messi shares snap with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas as PSG star enjoys family holiday

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has shared a snap of himself and former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas while on a family holiday in Ibiza.

Messi and his family have been enjoying the off-season, with the legendary forward recently celebrating his 35th birthday. The Argentine celebrated the occasion with many of his former Barcelona teammates in Ibiza.

He posted an Instagram picture of himself and his former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas also enjoying their time off.

Messi will return to pre-season with PSG in the coming weeks looking to improve on his debut campaign at the Parc des Princes.

The Argentinian was under fire from the French media throughout the season for not reaching the heights he did at Barcelona. Messi scored just 11 goals across competitions.

However, the 35-year-old is now enjoying himself during the off-season with his friends and family before a full pre-season with the Parisians. That could be hugely beneficial to the Argentine, who has now seemingly adapted to life in Paris.

The Argentinian legend is reported to be given a new role as part of a new PSG team next season under expected new manager Christophe Galtier.

Luis Suarez admits he wants to reunite with PSG star Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez (right) wants to reunite with Lionel Messi in the future.

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi may have been reunited in Ibiza on holiday, but they haven't played for the same team since the summer of 2020.

Suarez joined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona that summer following a bitter divorce, ending his partnership with legendary Messi, who also left a year later. They had had huge success together, alongside Messi's current PSG teammate Neymar as part of the iconic 'MSN' triumvirate.

Vidafan.co @VidafanCo No front three touching Barcelona's MSN 2014/15 season anytime soon. No front three touching Barcelona's MSN 2014/15 season anytime soon. https://t.co/uoP0xwqAyD

Suarez has admitted he wants to link back up with his former Barcelona colleagues some day, potentially as part of MLS franchise Inter Miami, telling El Larguero (via The Daily Mail):

"With Messi in Miami in a few years? Hopefully ... you never know what happens. We've a great connection. There is nothing better than seeing two colleagues happy outside so that they perform inside."

Manchester United and Real Madrid icon David Beckham owns the Miami franchise and is looking to transform the club into one of the top MLS reams. The arrival of the legendary Barcelona duo would help him achieve just that.

