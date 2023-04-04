Lionel Messi ‘very close’ to leaving PSG as Ligue 1 giants set key condition to offer him new contract: Reports

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly close to leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) when his contract expires this summer. Both parties are yet to reach an agreement with regard to an extension.

The Argentine is currently in his second season at the Parc des Princesses after joining the French giants on a free transfer in 2021.

However, Messi's chances of leaving after just two seasons are looking very likely, considering the recent demands made by the PSG hierarchy in regard to a possible contract extension.

The French giants are currently insisting on the Argentine skipper accepting a significant reduction in his current salary should they opt to keep him beyond this season.

The 35-year-old forward is currently PSG's third-highest earner, with a monthly take-home pay worth around €3 million. He will need to cut down on his wages in a bid to remain at the club.

This is a result of Les Parisiens' current challenge of staying in line with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. As such, it is believed that PSG would need to cut down on their payroll to around 30% to balance their books.

Meanwhile, the chances of Messi accepting to take a huge pay cut to remain at the Parc des Princess could be slim. This comes as a result of the recent backlash he has received recently from fans.

Recall that the Argentine veteran was booed by fans of Les Parisiens during their 1-0 defeat against Lyon over the weekend.

The sad incident is also the second time it has occurred this season and thus may send the wrong signal amid contract uncertainties.

The 35-year-old forward, who has registered 18 goals and 17 assists for PSG this season, isn't short of offers from other clubs should he opt to leave this summer.

Messi is currently being linked with a sensational return to former club side Barcelona, who themselves are keen on re-signing the Argentine superstar. The veteran football star is also the subject of strong transfer interest from both the MSL and the oil-rich Saudi Arabian league.

PSG manager reacts to Lionel Messi being booed by fans during Ligue 1 defeat to Lyon

Christopher Galtier expressed his displeasure following boos from fans as Messi's name was called down prior to their 1-0 defeat against Lyon.

The French tactician revealed that he found it a bit hard to understand the reason behind the action from a cross-section of their fans.

He also went on to heap praise on the Argentine, acknowledging his contributions to the team this season. In his words:

“I find them hard,” Galtier told reporters (h/t Canal Supporters). “We are waiting for Leo and Kylian [Mbappe] to unblock the situation. Leo is our animator, who tries a lot, so there is a waste. It takes an excess of functions, like the one around Kylian.

He continued:

“He tried, he succeeded in certain things, mismatches, he missed technical relations when there was density around him. He gives a lot; he was a passer and a scorer in 2023. It is also up to others, to his partners to have the overflow of function.”

Poll : 0 votes