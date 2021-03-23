Lionel Messi yet to receive an offer from Barcelona or other potential suitors - Reports

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is reportedly yet to receive any offers from the Catalan giants or any other club. The Argentine forward's contract with Barcelona is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has been heavily tipped to leave Camp Nou in the summer.

According to ESPN, Lionel Messi will wait until the end of the season before deciding his future and has not received any offers from potential suitors. Barcelona president Joan Laporta is preparing an offer for Messi as the Argentine continues to be linked with a move to PSG and Manchester City.

Lionel Messi was desperate to leave Barcelona after a dismal end to the 2019-20 season, during which the club went trophyless. The superstar endured a tumultuous summer during which he had a number of public spats with the Barcelona board.

The six-time Ballon d'Or was left furious after the club decided to sell star striker and close friend Luis Suarez to arch-rivals Atletico Madrid. Lionel Messi was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City and a reunion with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola.

The deal, however, failed to materialise due to Lionel Messi's mammoth €700 million release clause. He was forced to stay at Barcelona and see out the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Barcelona endured a shaky start to their 2020-21 campaign and were knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 stage by PSG. Lionel Messi, however, has been in fantastic goal-scoring form this season, scoring 29 goals in 37 appearances for Ronald Koeman's side.

Barcelona's upsurge in form in recent weeks has led many to believe that Lionel Messi could extend his stay at the club. PSG and Manchester City have been tipped as potential destinations for Barcelona's captain.

Lionel Messi broke the Barcelona FC appearance record on Sunday as the Argentine featured in his 768th game https://t.co/mZuCFiFHCc — CNN International (@cnni) March 22, 2021

PSG and Manchester City are the only clubs who can afford to sign Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi in La Liga action for FC Barcelona

Barcelona, like most of Europe's top clubs, have been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The club have incurred massive debt which has directly affected their ability to spend money and sign new players.

New club president Joan Laporta is keen to stamp his authority by signing the likes of David Alaba and Erling Haaland. This will make it difficult for the club to extend Lionel Messi's contract as they will not be able to afford his mammoth wages.

Lionel Messi U-turn gives Barcelona the much-needed answer they were looking forhttps://t.co/66ALq0fz8y pic.twitter.com/zpj6QOr8qd — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 22, 2021

PSG and Manchester City are reportedly the only clubs willing to match Messi's wage demands and offer him a long-term deal. However, it looks likely that Messi will take a wage cut, stay at Barcelona and help the club during its transition phase under Ronald Koeman.