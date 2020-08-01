Liverpool 2020-21 Kit update: Reds release official home jersey and announce new Nike deal

Premier League champions Liverpool have announced their official home kit for the 2020-21 campaign. The Reds' new kit deal with Nike kicks in from this month, as they ended their long association with New Balance after the end of their historic title-winning season.

Liverpool took to social media to announce the launch of their official home kit in the early hours of Saturday. The Reds also released a handful of other merchandise such as training tops, track pants, and t-shirts, as fans across the world frantically visited the website to get their hands on the Nike products.

While the traditional red of Liverpool has been retained, Nike have introduced a tinge of teal to the sleeves and collar to add some much-needed detail to the kit.

The goalkeeping kit also received a positive response from Liverpool fans. Predominantly a black kit, the 2020-21 shirt comes without the teal detail. However, it dons a mazy white design in the body, giving it a sporty look.

Liverpool fans were already familiar with the design of the kit, as several versions of the shirt were posted online prior to the launch. The home kit received rave reviews on social media and fans across the world expressed their delight after the official announcement.

Much like last season, the Liverpool players were handed personalized packages of the kit. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Virgil van Dijk starred in the official unboxing video, as the pair filmed themselves unboxing their new shirt.

They were also joined on the call by the likes of Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones, as they shared a few lighthearted moments after getting their hands on the shirt.

Nike deal to elevate Liverpool to new heights

Liverpool are the reigning European champions

Liverpool have been one of the most successful clubs in world football in recent years, having won a staggering four trophies in the last 13 months.

The Premier League champions will be keen to continue thriving on and off the pitch and their record-breaking kit deal with Nike is sure to do them a world of good.

According to James Pearce of the Athletic, Liverpool have a few activities planned for the coming days after the official launch. The exact details remain unclear at this stage, but the Reds will look to entice fans across the world with a series of promos and eye-catching merchandise in the coming days.

