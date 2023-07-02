Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sends message to ‘incredible’ Ben Stokes after valiant Ashes knock

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has hailed Ben Stokes after the cricketer scored a magnificent 155 in the fourth innings of the second Ashes test against Australia at the Lord's on Sunday (July 2), albeit in a losing cause.

Chasing a stiff target of 371, England fell short by 43 runs, with Stokes being the seventh man out at the score of 301, Stokes earned his deserved flowers for the valiant effort. Henderson hailed the cricketer, writing on his Instagram story:

"Love watching @stokesey incredible."

England had 371 to chase, which wasn't an easy task on the two-paced wicket. Stokes, though, almost made the impossible possible after his team had slumped to 45-4. His 155 was a quickfire innings, as it came off only 214 balls but couldn't inspire his team to victory.

Liverpool new-signing Dominik Szoboszlai explains his playing style

Liverpool have completed their second summer signing. After signing Alexis Mac Allister, they have now completed a move for Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The Reds triggered the Hungary captain's €70 million release clause to sign him from Leipzig. In his first interview with the club, Szoboszlai talked about his playing style. He said (via the Reds' website):

"To be honest, for me it doesn’t matter – I want to be on the pitch. But of course everybody has their own position. Of course, attacking midfielder as a 10, I can play on both 10s, left, right, on the sides also. Just I want to play."

He added:

"I’m a player who can play box to box; quite fast but not the fastest as I see the players here. I have quite a good shot. But I’m not only me. It's ethe team, so I’m looking forward (to that)."

Szoboszlai is very skillful on the ball, and his technicality is well documented, Moreover, the Hungarian has great shooting skills, so he could turn out to be a massive player for the Reds.

