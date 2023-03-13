 Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City target details transfer plans ahead of summer window

Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol has revealed that he won't make a decision on his future before the summer.

Gvardiol is one of the most highly rated defenders on the European circuit at the moment. His superb performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Croatia attracted the attention of top European clubs.

Gvardiol was one of the key players for the Vatreni, playing every minute as they finished fourth in the World Cup. He has also been equally important for RB Leipzig so far this season. In 30 appearances for the Bundesliga club across competitions, Gvardiol has helped them keep 12 clean sheets. He has also scored three times.

Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all been courting the towering defender and are interested in adding him to the ranks. Gvardiol has now provided an update on his future.

Speaking on UEFA's official website ahead of Leipzig's UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg showdown against City, Gvardiol said (via GOAL):

“Ambitions? Well, I don't really know. I'm here right now and we have a lot of work to do; there's the Bundesliga and we're also playing in the Champions League and competing in the [German Cup].

"So, it's important for me to be as successful as possible this season, and then when the season is over, I can think about what and how to proceed.”

Fabrizio Romano recently wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside that Gvardiol might become the most expensive defender in the history of football in the summer. Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire currently holds that distinction, with Leicester City having received a reported £80 million for him.

How have Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City fared in the Premier League this season?

Manchester City are second in the Premier League and are trailing league leaders Arsenal by five points. Pep Guardiola's side have amassed 61 points from 27 matches.

Liverpool are fifth in the league with 42 points from 26 games. Jurgen Klopp's team lost their latest Premier League clash against Bournemouth by a scoreline of 1-0.

Chelsea are struggling in the tenth spot.They have only 37 points from 26 matches. The Blues have lost nine league games this season and have won 10.

