Liverpool and Chelsea in race to sign Senegalese midfielder: Reports

Liverpool and Chelsea have registered their interest in Senegal international midfielder Lamine Camara, as per a report from TBR Football. The pair of Premier League sides are keen to strengthen their ranks, and have identified the AS Monaco man as a good target in midfield.

Ad

Formerly of Metz, Lamine Camara is regarded by many as the finest talent out of Senegal since Liverpool cult hero Sadio Mane. The youngster has been brilliant in France, leading to a bevy of Premier League clubs keeping close tabs on him.

Likened to former Chelsea star N'Golo Kante, Camara is an all-action midfielder whose ability to cover every blade of grass makes him ideal for any midfield role. The 21-year-old is a regular for Senegal, where he has scored six times in 23 senior appearances for the Teranga but Lions.

Ad

Trending

Lamine Camara only joined Monaco last summer in a £12.5 million deal from Metz, but was coveted by Chelsea even before he moved to the principality club. His physicality and technical level is exactly what the Blues have missed at times this season, and they have him in their sights, still.

Liverpool, like Chelsea, are keen on adding more robustness to their midfield, and Camara fits the role perfectly. His ability to break up play, coupled with his keen eye for goal, makes him a player worthy of notice for Arne Slot and the Reds hierarchy.

Ad

Monaco are not eager to let go of their prized asset, who has been named as Africa's best Young Player for the years 2023 and 2024. With growing interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen in the midfielder, their stance may change if a significant bid is lodged.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal in race for Bundesliga star: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are reportedly set to lock horns for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson in the summer. The 20-year-old has been impressive since his arrival in Germany from Malmo in 2023, leading to interest from England.

Ad

Fussball News reports that Frankfurt have slapped a £49.5 million price tag on the young midfielder, who has scored five goals this season. The Sweden international is regarded as a raw gem, who is waiting to explode under the right coaching and mentorship, which he will get in England.

Hugo Larsson will, no doubt, look at the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Anthony Elanga, Alexander Isak, and even Lucas Bergvall, his compatriots, and believe he can thrive in England. The young box-to-box midfielder has the ability to create chances and also score goals from midfield, making him an ideal target for any of his suitors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback