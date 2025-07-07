Liverpool face competition from PL side for ex-Chelsea star Marc Guehi: Reports

Newcastle United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign former Chelsea defender Marc Guehi. According to GIVEMESPORT, the Magpies are keen to sign a new centre-back this summer and they view the 24-year-old as their top transfer target.

Newcastle are determined to add the English defender to their line-up as they hold the 24-year-old in high regard. According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool also have Marc Guehi on their transfer radar as a top target. However, the Reds have also shortlisted other candidates.

The Englishman has entered the last 12 months of his contract with Crystal Palace. As a result, Eddie Howe is looking to sign the 24-year-old on a cut-price fee because the FA Cup champions would not want the former Chelsea defender to leave as a free agent.

Marc Guehi joined Crystal Palace in July 2021 from the Stamford Bridge outfit for a reported transfer fee of £18 million. Since then, he has become the club captain at Selhurst Park, and has played 155 games across all competitions.

Last season, he made 44 appearances for Crystal Palace, helping the side keep 17 clean sheets and win the FA Cup. Guehi also scored three goals and provided two assists for the Eagles. As per multiple reports, the English defender's transfer fee is expected to be around £50 to £60 million.

Bayern Munich take the lead in signing Liverpool's Luis Diaz: Reports

According to German outlet BILD (via GOAL), Bayern Munich have made significant progress in their pursuit of Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz. The Bundesliga champions were in touch with the Colombian winger over the weekend, who is reportedly open to moving to Bayern.

The Bavarians are keen on signing a new attacker who can play on the left wing. Leroy Sane joined Turkish giants Galatasaray earlier this summer while Kingsley Coman's future in Munich is uncertain. The German giants also failed to sign Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams, who penned a contract extension with the Spanish side.

Barcelona have also been interested in signing the Liverpool attacker for a long time. According to Fabrizio Romano, La Blaugrana view the 28-year-old as their top priority this summer and are aware of complex negotiations with the Reds.

