Liverpool have joined the race to sign Chelsea and PSG target valued at €60 million - Reports

Liverpool have now reportedly joined in the race to sign Chelsea and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) target Manuel Ugarte this summer.

The Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder is currently regarded as one of the most in-demand players in Europe heading into this summer's transfer window. His performances for Sporting this season have caught the eyes of top European clubs, who are keen on signing a holding midfielder.

The Uruguayan is very much a traditional holding midfielder, who is very good at protecting the defense line as well as winning tackles and possession for the team.

Ugarte also has a sizable release clause with Sporting Lisbon, one which most clubs would consider a bargain in today's inflated transfer market.

A fee in the region of €60 million is reportedly what it takes to sign a capable Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder this summer.

Meanwhile, it was expected that the duo of Chelsea and PSG were the frontrunners for Ugarte's signature as both teams have shown commitments to meeting his release clause.

However, it is now said to be a three-horse race for the Uruguayan's signature as Liverpool have also reportedly indicated interest in signing the 22-year-old.

Ugarte has so far made a combined total of 43 appearances across all competitions for Sporting Lisbon this season.

What are Manuel Ugarte's chances at Liverpool, PSG, and Chelsea?

Ugarte against Tottenham Hotspur: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Ahead of a proposed exit from Sporting Lisbon this summer, it will be interesting to see which club the Uruguayan international will sign for this summer.

As it stands, the trio of Liverpool, Chelsea, and PSG are fighting to sign the 22-year-old holding midfielder, having indicated an interest in meeting his €60 million release clause.

All three clubs are currently tipped to revamp their midfield this summer and Ugarte could be a huge addition to either side.

Premier League club Liverpool is expected to lose two first-team midfielders this summer on free transfers. The duo of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will leave the club when their current contracts expire this summer.

As such, it is greatly expected that Liverpool would be in dire need of quality replacements. However, for the holding midfield position which Ugarte excels in, he would need to contend with the experienced Fabinho for a starting position.

At PSG, Ugarte could still have a couple of players to contend with in midfield. However, the French club would be offering him the chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are another club keen on addressing their midfield situation this summer. As it stands, Ugarte could easily nail down a starting spot at the base of the Blues' midfield next season as they currently don't have a recognized holding midfielder.

His arrival could also give more room for Enzo Fernandez to operate higher up the pitch, while he, Ugarte, would be saddled with the defensive responsibilities.

