Liverpool match 90-year-old record in English football during 3-1 comeback win against Southampton 

Liverpool won 3-1 over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (March 8) and matched a goalscoring record not heard of since 1935. The Reds came from behind to beat the Saints with three second-half goals, including two penalties from Mohamed Salah as Arne Slot's fiery squad reasserted their title credentials.

With 70 points, Liverpool are running away at the top of the Premier League table as they are 16 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who albeit have two games in hand.

Amidst their barnstorming run, the Merseyside outfit matched an incredible record that has stood for 90 years. Their three goals at home means Liverpool have now scored two or more times in 19 consecutive home matches in all competitions, a feat only matched by Sunderland in 1935.

It's quite an accomplishment, considering that even Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City couldn't do it. Or even the legendary Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea teams of yore.

The current Liverpool side could go one better if they net twice in their next Anfield game, which is against PSG on Tuesday. It may sound tough, but the Reds are on fire and interestingly, had netted thrice against the French giants on home soil in 2018 (3-2).

Liverpool's emphatic run began with a 2-0 defeat of Brentford in their opening game of the season. During this run, they've failed to win at home on just two occasions: a pair of 2-2 draws against Fulham and Manchester United in the league.

Mohamed Salah has played a big role in setting Liverpool record

It's no secret that Liverpool have turned Anfield into an impenetrable fortress this season, losing just one out of 19 home games in all competitions. Much of this is down to their barrage of goals scored, and Salah has contributed heavily to it.

Fifteen of his 32 goals have come at home, as the Egyptian has failed to net in only six matches thus far. His deadball prowess has seen him convert a few penalties too, as Salah is racking up the numbers at a ferocious rate.

In fact, he needs only 12 more to equal his personal best of 44 from his first season at Liverpool, which seems doable for him on current rate and given the handful of fixtures remaining.

