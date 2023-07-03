Liverpool new boy Dominik Szoboszlai claims he might change his phone ringtone to iconic Anfield song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Dominik Szoboszlai has suggested that he could change his phone ringtone to the iconic Liverpool song 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after completing his move to Anfield.

The Reds informed RB Leipzig of their desire to activate the £60 million release clause in Szobozlai's contract on Friday (June 30). The transfer was then made official on Sunday (July 2), with the attacking midfielder putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the English giants.

Szoboszlai, 22, has notably taken up the number 8 shirt at Liverpool. Explaining the reason behind choosing the number, the Hungary international expressed his admiration for Anfield great Steven Gerrard. The English legend sported the jersey for the club between 2004 and 2015.

The Reds faithful now have another reason to love Szoboszlai even more after he revealed that he listened to 'You'll Never Walk Alone' multiple times during his flight to England. The versatile midfielder added that he could consider changing his ringtone to the iconic Anfield song.

"I listened to it ('You'll Never Walk Alone' song) several times when we were on the plane to Liverpool," Szoboszlai told Hungarian tabloid Blikk. "I liked it before and needless to say, I like it even more now, so a replacement (of phone ringtone) is not out of the question."

Szoboszlai has moved to Anfield following a two-and-a-half-year spell at Leipzig. He bagged 20 goals and 22 assists from 91 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club and helped them win the German Cup twice.

The Hungarian is the Merseyside-based club's second signing of the summer after Alexis Mac Allister, who arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion last month. According to The Times, the midfielder will earn around £120,000 a week at the club.

Liverpool turn attention towards Romeo Lavia

Liverpool have now made two major additions to their midfield in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, having lost James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer, they are keen to reinforce the position further. If reports are to be believed, the Reds have turned their attention towards Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

The Premier League giants are in touch with both Southampton and Lavia over a potential transfer. The Saints reportedly want £50 million for the Belgium international. Having splurged £95 million so far, it remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp's side are prepared to pay such a sum for another midfielder.

It's worth noting that Liverpool are not the only club interested in Lavia. Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the midfielder. However, the Gunners could reportedly have to wait until they sell Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey before they can make a move.

