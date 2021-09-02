Liverpool News Roundup: Former defender says Van Dijk is still not fully fit; Reds had attacking trio on their radar, and more - 1 September 2021

After remaining passive in the recently concluded summer transfer window, Liverpool will hope to make the best use of their resources post the international break, and mount a title challenge.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumour stories as on 1 September 2021.

Rio Ferdinand says Virgil van Dijk not yet at full tilt

Former Premier League defender Rio Ferdinand has said that Virgil van Dijk is still not fully fit, which was evident in Liverpool’s opening few games of the season.

Van Dijk has started in all three of Liverpool’s games so far, and has looked solid. His first big test was against the duo of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, where he defended well

The Dutchman was relatively untroubled against Romelu Lukaku of Chelsea, but Rio Ferdinand believes the Liverpool centre-back is still not at full fitness.

“If you had seen the last couple of games that’s what he’s been doing – hitting 40 or 50-yard balls,” said Ferdinand. “Yeah, I don’t think it’s like that; you go in there, and you play full throttle.

“I think he wanted to be fresh and to marshall (Romelu) Lukaku for the full 90 minutes. I think he’s still searching for full fitness, but I think he managed himself through the game well,” Ferdinand added.

Liverpool had attacking trio on their radar, but did not pursue them

Liverpool reportedly had attacking trio Jarrod Bowen, Harvey Barnes and Ismaila Sarr on their radar, but did not approach them.

The Reds were touted to sign another attacker to add some freshness to their frontline. However, they ended the transfer window with just one new signing. As per Goal, contract renewals were a priority for Liverpool ahead of targeting new attacking players in the recently concluded transfer window.

🎖· Liverpool shown interest in Jarrod Bowen, Harvey Barnes and Ismaila Sarr but the Reds decided not to follow up.



Source: @goal 🌐

Journalist: @neiljonesgoal — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) September 1, 2021

Marcel Sabitzer was another player Liverpool looked at, but the Austrian international moved to Bayern Munich to reunite with Julian Nagelsmann.

Sam Allardyce unsure if Liverpool can avoid another injury crisis

Former West Brom manager Sam Allardyce has opined that the Reds run the risk of having another injury crisis similar to last season after being quiet in the transfer window.

Although all their injured players from last season are back, the Reds are lighter in the midfield department following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Sam Allardyce: "I am a bit underwhelmed by Liverpool, Wijnaldum going and only one man coming in. They’re basing it a lot on their injured players coming back but who’s to say they won’t have that injury crisis again and they’ve shown they can’t cope with it." #awlive [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 1, 2021

Allardyce has explained that the Reds run the risk of having another season like the 2020-21 campaign, when they struggled for consistency because of injuries.

"I am a bit underwhelmed by Liverpool, Wijnaldum going and only one man coming in. They’re basing it a lot on their injured players coming back, but who’s to say they won’t have that injury crisis again and they’ve shown they can’t cope with it,” Allardyce said in an interaction on Sky Sports.

