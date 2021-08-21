Liverpool News Roundup: Klopp hints at rotation after Burnley win, Spaniard's contract demands stopped Reds from signing him, and more - 21 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 21, 2021.

Liverpool could rotate at the back this season

Jurgen Klopp has said he could rotate at the back this season with the likes of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate to call up on.

Liverpool signed Konate this summer and have Joe Gomez in the squad following his return from injury. The two are yet to start for the club this season and could feature at some point in the future.

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk:



"The Van Dijk package is helpful. For sure it's great to have Virgil back. Today was a proper test." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/LjdcMrxcSr — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 21, 2021

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip started in the opening two games and kept two clean-sheets. Klopp, however, has admitted that he could rotate the team.

“It’s cool having Virgil back. There were times when he was on the edge because of the intensity of the game. It was a proper test with the strikers always in your body.

“We now have six centre-halves with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips and we needed that. They will all play because the first four (with Ibrahima Konate) we have to mix it up,” Klopp said after Liverpool’s win over Burnley.

Andy Robertson in contention to play against Chelsea

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson is back from his ankle injury and could make the matchday squad against Chelsea next weekend.

Robertson picked up the injury in Liverpool’s penultimate game of pre-season against Athletic Bilbao and has missed the Reds’ opening two games of the season.

❗️🎖• Andy Robertson is likely to start next week against Chelsea after recovering from his injury. The player is back in full training.



Source: @TheAthleticUK

Journalist: @JamesPearceLFC — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 20, 2021

It remains to be seen if Robertson will return to the lineup immediately as Kostas Tsimikas has done well in his absence.

The Greek international has managed to replicate Robertson’s attacking forays while keeping his discipline at the back.

Saul’s contract demands stopped Liverpool from signing him

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Saul Niguez, but have not made any progress in recent weeks.

Neil Jones has explained that the Spaniard’s representatives wanted a lucrative contract that would have trumped Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara’s current deals.

Saul may have to settle for fewer minutes this season at Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone’s side have signed Rodrigo De Paul.

It’s unlikely Saul will move to Liverpool this summer as Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is happy with the midfield options at the moment.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Arnav Kholkar