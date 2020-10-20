Liverpool News Roundup: Van Dijk replacement identified, Reds receive massive injury boost and more — 19th October 2020

Liverpool's title defense took a dramatic turn this weekend, as Virgil van Dijk's ACL injury ruled him out for the lions share of the current campaign. News of the defender's injury has dominated the backpages, with Jurgen Klopp reportedly looking to draft in a replacement for the towering Dutchman in the January transfer window.

Additionally, the Reds have a handful of problems to cater to ahead of their UEFA Champions League opener against Ajax, with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Naby Keita injury doubts heading into the game.

Here are the hottest stories concerning Liverpool Football Club, as Jurgen Klopp's kings of the Kop prepare to move past the devasting injury blow to Van Dijk.

Former Premier League star slams Jordan Pickford for horror challenge

Former Aston Villa goalkeeper Marc Bosnich claimed that Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford should face a lengthy ban for his tackle on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman limped off in the opening exchanges of the game and was later diagnosed with an ACL injury, as he looks set to miss the rest of the 2020-21 season.

"It is putting other players in danger..."



Mark Bosnich thinks punishments should be harsher for footballers who inflict a serious injury on an opponent - possibly to be out for the same amount of time as the injured opponent pic.twitter.com/9Tu62U5LHe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2020

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Australian did called for the Everton goalkeeper to be banned for the duration of Van Dijk's injury layoff.

"One thing that has never really come into serious consideration is that when there are challenges that are made, at the reckless level, which would be endangering an opponent's safety."

"I really do think that if that's the case, the powers that be have got to look at, maybe as a deterrent, how long the player you tackle is out, whether you meant it or not, is how long will be suspended."

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara was also on the wrong end of a bad challenge from Everton striker Richarlison, but the Spaniard came out of it unscathed despite the rash nature of the tackle.

Liverpool plotting move for Brighton defender Ben White

According to Football Insider via Sportsmole, Liverpool are looking to make a move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White. The Englishman is valued at £30 million and has been a key player for the Seagulls this season, having spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan at Leeds United in the Championship.

Several reports in the English media suggested that White was Jurgen Klopp's top defensive target, with the Reds scouring the defender for several months now. Van Dijk's long-term absence could prompt Liverpool to place a bid for the Englishman in January but it remains to be seen if Brighton let go of the 23-year-old midway through the season.

Liverpool handed massive injury boost ahead of crucial week

Alisson Becker could be available to face West Ham in the weekend

While Virgil van Dijk is expected to be missing for the foreseeable future, Liverpool have been handed a massive injury boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League opener against Ajax.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Alisson Becker has returned to team training ahead of schedule, while the German added that Naby Keita could be in contention to face Ajax. Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara, however, will be assessed on the eve of the game and could make the matchday squad subject to a late fitness test.

The Liverpool manager is scheduled to speak to the media later today and is expected to shed further light on the matter.

