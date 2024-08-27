Liverpool’s £20m-rated talent subject of transfer interest from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen: Reports

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly interested in bringing in Liverpool’s £20 million-rated midfielder Tyler Morton. The 21-year-old has been reportedly eyed for a potential transfer all summer by several clubs including RB Leipzig and Atalanta.

The Reds are considering loaning Tyler Morton to Bayer Leverkusen, as per The Athletic. If the move is confirmed, it is likely to be a straight loan with no option or clause to buy.

According to the report by The Athletic, the young Liverpool academy graduate is also willing to be a part of Xabi Alonso’s squad for the season. A decision is expected in the next 24 hours.

The Bayer Leverkusen head coach is reportedly impressed with Tyler Morton. Meanwhile, the club looking to strengthen their midfielder with the expected departure of Colombian star Gustavo Puerta. He was recently reported to have completed a medical at English club Hull City.

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed to play Morton in at least 50% of games this season if he remains fit, as per Merseyside football reporter Lewis Steele.

Tyler Morton started his senior career at Anfield in 2021, followed by joining Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan on August 1, 2022. The Englishman was on loan to Hull City for the 2023-2024 season. He has made nine appearances for Liverpool's senior team.

Michael Dawson wants Liverpool to agree on a new contract with Virgil van Dijk

Pundit Michael Dawson believes Liverpool should agree on a new contract with Virgil van Dijk. The 33-year-old defender's contract at Anfield is valid until June 30, 2025.

Speaking about Van Dijk's importance in the Reds' squad, Michael Dawson told Sky Sports:

"Virgil van Dijk for me, anyone who knows me, knows how much I love watching Virgil van Dijk. At the age of 33 he's still a Rolls Royce and for me Liverpool have to get him tied down. The majority of footbal clubs would love to have him in (their) team."

After the Reds' 2-0 win against Brentford in their last Premier League fixture, Virgil van Dijk opened up about his future at the Merseyside club. He said (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"I’m very calm. Whatever happens in the future Anfield has a special place in my heart. The thing is I wanna play the best season I can. Whatever happens next season, we'll see. I am calm.”

The Reds are pitted against Manchester United in their next Premier League fixture on September 1, at Old Trafford.

