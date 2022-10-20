Liverpool star Darwin Nunez surpasses Man City defender to set Premier League record

Darwin Nunez became the fastest player in the history of the Premier League during Liverpool's 1-0 win against West Ham United on Wednesday (October 19).

The Uruguay international clocked a top speed of 38 km/h, smashing the record set by Manchester City's Kyler Walker, as per SportBible. The England international reached a top speed of 37.802 km/h in his team's 2-1 loss against Manchester City in June 2020.

Nunez seems to have gained a yard or two in recent months. He recorded a speed of 36.5 km/h while playing for Benfica in last season's Champions League, which was just behind Kylian Mbappe's record for the campaign.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker recorded a speed of 36.7 km/h against Real Madrid in the second leg of the round-of-16 match. Los Blancos won the tie on aggregate and beat the Reds in the final of the competition.

Nunez, meanwhile, has beaten a record that looked insurmountable for the time being. Adama Traore, another speed demon, is third on the all-time list with a top speed of 37.787 km/h while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

This wasn't the only milestone for Nunez in the win against the Hammers. He scored the only goal of the match in the 22nd minute. Konstantinos Tsimikas provided a textbook cross which was met by his head, resulting in a perfect outcome for his side. This was his first goal in Liverpool colors at Anfield.

The Uruguayan has five goals and one assist in 12 games across competitions this campaign.

Manchester City and Liverpool could battle for PSG superstar

According to Spanish outlet Marca (h/t HITC), Manchester City are interested in signing Mbappe from PSG after reports emerged that he wants to leave the club.

The France international is allegedly unhappy at the Parc des Princes and wants an exit as early as the January transfer window. Liverpool have been touted as a potential destination for the former AS Monaco attacker.

Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer after activating his £51 million release clause. Despite the Norway international's arrival, they are keen to sign Mbappe.

Liverpool, meanwhile, agreed on a transfer fee of £85 million including add-ons for Nunez, and it remains to be seen if they will break the bank for Mbappe. His contract at PSG expires in the summer of 2025, which could complicate matters for potential suitors.

