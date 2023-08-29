Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk charged by FA for allegedly acting in an improper manner towards a match official in win over Newcastle

Virgil van Dijk has been charged by the FA for his reaction to being sent off in Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Sunday (27 August).

The Dutchman was sent off in the 28th minute for tripping Alexander Isak and stopping a clear goal-scoring opportunity. After the on-field decision was held up by the VAR, he reacted angrily towards referee John Brooks and fourth official Stuart Attwell as he headed towards the tunnel.

According to ESPN, the reaction could have added another game to Van Dijk's one-game suspension. The FA have now released a statement confirming that the Reds captain has been charged. It reads:

"Virgil Van Dijk has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following Liverpool's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Sunday, 27 August.

"It's alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official after being sent off in the 29th minute. Virgil Van Dijk has until Friday, 1 September to provide a response to this charge."

The Reds went on to win the game despite being a goal down and a man down at half-time. Darwin Nunez scored two late goals as a substitute to hand his team all three points on the road.

Van Dijk will miss the Reds' home league game against Aston Villa on 3 September. Furthermore, he could miss the away clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 16 September if the ban is extended.

The 32-year-old is one of Jurgen Klopp's untouchable players in the starting XI but in his absence, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are expected to start at the back.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool star could miss Aston Villa clash due to injury

Ibrahima Konate is unlikely to step into Liverpool's backline in Virgil van Dijk's absence for the game against Aston Villa.

The Frenchman is currently sidelined with a minor muscle issue and Jurgen Klopp expects him to return after the September international break. Speaking ahead of the game against Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Klopp said (h/t This Is Anfield):

"Maybe a chance for [Aston] Villa, but I expect him to be back after the international break."

Before the game against the Magpies, the 24-year-old started and played the full 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea and the 3-1 win over Bournemouth. 20-year-old Academy defender Jarrel Quansah, who featured as a substitute against Newcastle, is also an option for the German manager.