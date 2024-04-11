Liverpool superstar drops fitness update on social media ahead of Atalanta clash

Liverpool will look to make the first step towards the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League when they host Atalanta at Anfield on Thursday, April 11. The Reds could get a boost in their offensive line, as striker Diogo Jota has returned to practice and could be available for the first leg against the Italian outfit.

Diogo Jota has been out since February with a knee injury, but it appears he is now ready to go, after taking to social media and posting a picture of himself in training.

Having him back will be great news for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, as Jota has appeared in 28 games across all competitions this season and has scored 18 goals. The Reds will need him to be at his best, as they fight to win both the English Premier League and the UEFA Europa League.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool want to be cautious with Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be waiting to see if Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be good to go for the game against Atalanta. The German coach said that both players have made significant progress, but the team wants to be cautious with them.

Klopp said that he wants both players to get back to form and get some rhythm and revealed that they will be game-time decisions.

"We will have to see that [if they can feature]. Obviously, we didn’t rush it with the boys. We can but we didn’t. Looked very good yesterday, to be honest. We have to see. They are now back in training and we have to see how we involve them," Jurgen Klopp said, via Liverpool Echo.

"We need them, that is clear, but we need them in the best possible shape. And we want to give them a kind of rhythm. It’s always a challenge to re-integrate the guys. We will use them in the next days and weeks. What it means for tomorrow, I didn’t make a decision yet."

The Reds and Atalanta will collide next Thursday (April 18) in Italy for the second leg and the winner will take on either Benfica or Marseille.

