Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah sets Premier League record after scoring in 4-2 win over Tottenham

Mohamed Salah scored a goal and assisted another in Liverpool's 4-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday, May 5. In doing so, he became the first player in the Premier League to score 10-plus goals and provide 10 or more assists in three consecutive campaigns.

Additionally, he also equalled former Manchester United talisman Wayne Rooney's record of contributing 10 or more goals and assists in five different seasons.

The Egyptian winger is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in Liverpool's history. In 347 appearances for the Reds, the 31-year-old has recorded 211 goals and 89 assists. He has also won the Premier League Golden Boot thrice since his arrival at the Merseyside club.

Despite having scored 18 goals this season, Salah has looked a little off-colour. He was benched for the game against West Ham United, which was the second time in three outings.

Furthermore, fans also saw the Egyptian winger squabble with Jurgen Klopp at the touchline before he came on as an 80th-minute substitute against the Hammers. This fueled rumors that the former Chelsea forward might turn towards the exit door this summer.

On Sunday, however, Salah broke the deadlock for Liverpool against Spurs in the 16th minute. Goals from Andrew Robertson (45'), Cody Gakpo (50'), and Harvey Elliott (59') handed Jurgen Klopp's men a 4-0 lead.

However, they were met with some resistance in the last 20 minutes of the game. As has been the case for most of the season, Spurs scored late goals. Goals from Richarlison (72') and Son Heung-min (77') brought the north London club back into the game, but it wasn't enough.

The loss against Liverpool didn't help Spurs' cause as they continue to fight for a UEFA Champions League spot. Coming off the back of three consecutive defeats, Ange Postecoglou's men were outclassed yet again.

Tottenham lost 3-2 to Arsenal in the north London derby and 2-0 to Chelsea last week. They have lost their last four Premier League games and their chances of securing Champions League football next season seem bleak.

Liverpool return to winning ways but it might be too late

The three-horse race for the Premier League title seemed over after the Reds' losses against Crystal Palace and Everton. Their chances looked even slimmer following a 2-2 draw against West Ham United.

Liverpool returned to winning ways on Sunday against Spurs. However, with 78 points after 36 games, their only shot at the PL title would rely on Arsenal and Manchester City losing their remaining games.

The Gunners have been absolutely ruthless despite being eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich. Mikel Arteta's men have 83 points after 36 games. They will next face Manchester United, which might be a title-deciding game.

Manchester City have 82 points after 35 games and with three games to play, they will be crowned champions yet again should they win their remaining games.