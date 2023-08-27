Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Mohamed Salah backed to leave; Reds retain Ryan Gravenberch interest, and more - August 27, 2023

Liverpool travel to St. James’ Park on Sunday (August 27) to lock horns with Newcastle United in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team are coming off a 3-1 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

Meanwhile, attacker Mohamed Salah has been backed to leave for Saudi Arabia this summer. Elsewhere, the Reds have retained an interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 27, 2023:

Mohamed Salah backed to leave

Mohamed Salah is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Journalist Dean Jones has backed Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad to prise Mohamed Salah away this summer.

The Egyptian forward is the latest high-profile player linked with a move to the Middle East. Liverpool has maintained that the player is not for sale, even though Ittihad remain hot on his heels.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Salah would be a dream signing for Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudis are having a lot of fun this summer. They have totally upset the football order - they have acted as disruptors of the highest order. And the fact they are not finished yet is crazy.

"Salah is definitely the most high-profile case in terms of active pursuits right now. In many ways, he is the absolute dream signing for them,” said Jones.

He continued:

“Liverpool are issuing a hands off warning and are adamant there is no amount of money that can take him away. I have to admit I’m not totally convinced that is true.

"I think the Saudis are capable of signing literally anyone they want. They’ve already got Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema. They definitely do not see Salah as being out of reach."

Salah signed a new deal with the Merseyside club last summer that keeps him at the club till 2025, but he might have played his last for them.

Liverpool retain Ryan Gravenberch interest

Ryan Gravenberch is wanted at Anfield.

Liverpool remain hopeful of signing Ryan Gravenberch in the final days of the summer transfer window, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI since joining Bayern Munich from Ajax last summer. The Reds are planning to bring him to Anfield this year, while Manchester United also have their eyes on the 21-year-old.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Bavarians are reluctant to sanction the player’s departure for now.

“Gravenberch also knows that, at the moment from Bayern, they have no intention to give the green light. So, Bayern, especially people on the board, want to trust the player.

"They believe that Gravenberch is an important talent, so they hope this could be a key season at Bayern in the Bundesliga and, of course, in the Champions League. So, that's why they want to keep the player,” said Romano.

He continued:

“The feeling is that Liverpool and Man Utd want to be informed until the end, even if it will be in the last 48 hours of the transfer window. Both clubs want to be informed.”

Klopp has signed three midfielders this summer but remains on the hunt for more reinforcements in the middle of the park.

Reds identify Joao Felix as Mohamed Salah replacement

Joao Felix has admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool have identified Joao Felix as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Football Transfer.

The Egyptian forward remains heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. While the Reds don’t want him to leave, they're also preparing for the event that Al Itthad prise him away with a colossal offer.

The Merseyside club have identified Felix as a possible candidate to fill Salah’s shoes. The Portuguese is surplus to requirements at Atletico Madrid, who're actively looking to cash in on him this summer.

Felix spent the second half of last season on loan with Chelsea but had a time to forget. However, Liverpool apparently reckon the player could find his best form under Klopp.

The Reds face competition from Barcelona for the 23-year-old’s signature, with the player having recently professed his wish to play for the Blaugrana someday.