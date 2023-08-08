Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Mohamed Salah not looking to leave; Ryan Gravenberch wants Anfield move, and more - August 8, 2023

Liverpool are working to improve their squad ahead of the upcoming season. Jurgen Klopp's men narrowly missed out on a top-four place last campaign, finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, attacker Mohamed Salah is not looking to leave Anfield despite interest from Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is ready to join the Reds.

On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on August 8, 2023:

Mohamed Salah not looking to leave

Mohamed Salah is wanted in Saudi Arabia.

Mohamed Salah has no plans to leave Anfield this summer, according to his agent Ramy Abbas Issa.

The Egyptian is reportedly generating interest from Saudi Arabia following another impressive season with Liverpool. It has been recently claimed that Al-Ittihad are in talks with the Premier League giants regarding a £60 million move to the Middle East.

The Saudi side have reportedly offered Salah a monstrous contract, which would see him earn £155 million in two years. However, taking to social media, Issa said that the 31-year-old wants to stay with the Reds, having only signed a new contract last year.

"If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC," wrote Issa.

Salah is expected to play at the highest level for at least a few more seasons.

Ryan Gravenberch wants Anfield move

Ryan Gravenberch has admirers at Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch is ready to move to Anfield, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder arose through the ranks at Ajax as one of the finest talents in the continent. He subsequently secured a move to Bayern Munich last summer, but his stay at the Allianz Arena hasn't been rosy.

The 21-year-old managed just six starts across competitions for the Bavarians last campaign, and his situation isn't likely to improve soon. Liverpool are long-term admirers of Gravenberch and are planning to take advantage of the situation. Manager Jurgen Klopp needs reinforcements in midfield this summer, and the Dutchman is on his radar.

Romano said on the Born and Bred YouTube channel that everyone at the Merseyside club love Gravenberch.

"They love Gravenberch, 100%. It’s about the director; it’s about Jurgen Klopp. They really, really like the player, and the player is open to the idea of making a move," said Romano.

Prising the 21-year-old away from Bayern is likely to be a costly affair, though.

Liverpool leading Romeo Lavia pursuit

Romeo Lavia is wanted at Anfield.

The Reds are leading the race to sign Romeo Lavia this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian midfielder is expected to leave Southampton this summer after their relegation from the Premier League last season. The Reds have been hot on the heels of the 19-year-old for a while and remain keen to see him at Anfield.

Romano said on The Debrief podcast that Chelsea have their eyes on Lavia.

"Liverpool are favourites because they have been bidding for him for weeks. They have remained in contact with people close to the player and with Southampton," said Romano.

He continued:

"Chelsea are always there because he is a player that is very much appreciated by the people in Chelsea’s board specially Joe Shields, as i mentioned many times, he is man who almost created the Romeo as a player at Southampton and before at Manchester City academy, so there is obviously this connection."

Romano added that the Merseyside club are expected to return with an improved offer for Lavia soon.

"But at the moment sources believe Liverpool remains the favourite. The expectation is for Liverpool to approach Southampton again with a new bid," said Romano.

He continued:

"Their first bid for £37m and second bid for 42m were both rejected. I think Liverpool will now try again for Lavia. The player is also keen on the move. So it is on Liverpool now, but, I think, this week they have to accelerate because they need players in that position.”

Lavia could be a replacement for Fabinho at Anfield.