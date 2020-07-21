In today's Liverpool transfer roundup, we have the latest update on Sevilla rejecting a bid from an English club for a Liverpool target, Jurgen Klopp's update on transfers and more.

Sevilla receive bid from English clubs for Liverpool target

Sevilla's central defender Diego Carlos has caught the eye of most of Europe with his stellar performances in the La Liga this season.

The Brazilian defender joined the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizuan outfit from Nantes for a fee in the region of £13.5 million. However, in his debut season at the Seville outfit, the 27-year-old has been one of the best central defenders in the world.

According to Goal, Sevilla have received two approaches for the services of Diego Carlos who has made 35 appearances for Julen Lopetegui's side. It has been reported that the La Liga outfit will not entertain any offers for the 27-year-old until the club's Europa League campaign is over.

The Brazilian has a €75 million release clause in his contract, and any club interested in his services will most likely have to activate the clause. Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be two of many clubs interested in the services of the 27-year-old.

Klopp hints at no massive signings in the upcoming transfer window

It is no secret that Liverpool's transfer plans have been thrown up in the air courtesy of the uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Reds appeared in pole position to sign Timo Werner before football stopped because of the pandemic. Because of the financial ramifications brought about by the lockdown, the transfer plans in place for Jurgen Klopp's side have been significantly jeopardised.

The Reds were recently linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara. He would've been the perfect addition to Liverpool's midfield, which has been an area of slight concern for the Anfield outfit in what has been a historic first-ever Premier League-winning season.

Advertisement

Speaking in the press conference ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash against Chelsea, Klopp has reiterated that he is 100% happy with the squad at his disposal and has admitted that the spending power of the club has been severely affected because of the pandemic.

Klopp: "I am happy with my squad 100%. I was last year when people wanted us to sign him and him. It/s not that we don't want, we try to make the right decisions and then COVID came. Situation changed and not for the better." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) July 21, 2020

Liverpool looking to offload midfielder

With the COVID-19 pandemic severely affecting Liverpool's ability to sign top talent in the transfer market, the Reds are looking to offload some of the deadwood at the club as they try and generate enough funds to help Jurgen Klopp reinforce key positions in the team.

According to German outlet B.Z., Klopp has given the go ahead to offload midfielder Marko Grujic before the next season. The 24-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan with German outfit Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool are looking to offload the Serbian international for a fee in the region of £13 million. Incidentally, Grujic was Klopp's first signing after he arrived at Anfield back in 2016.

However, the midfielder has until the start of the next season to impress Klopp and his staff that he could help Liverpool in their bid to retain the Premier League title next season and also challenge for other top honours.