"Liverpool have been watching" - Agent of 18-year-old star linked with Manchester City and Barcelona confirms Reds interest

Liverpool-target Patrick Dorgu's agent Kingsley Ogbodo has said that the Reds have been keeping tabs on the defender for a summer move. Jurgen Klopp's side are expected to make significant signings in the summer.

They have already sealed Alexis Mac Allister's transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Anfield club are now reportedly looking to sign Lecce under-19 player Dorgu. His agent told Danish outlet BOLD:

"Liverpool have been watching him and interested in him for some time, but if he goes there, he’ll have to play in the U23 team. It’s not the best for him, so I advise him not to do it.

"They can offer him a lot of money, but that’s not what we’re looking for right now. We focus on his career, development and playing time.”

Jurgen Klopp's side have the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate. Hence, Dorgu could be deprived of game time if he moves to Anfield. His agent added that apart from the Merseysiders, Manchester City are also interested in Dorgu:

"They are, of course, not the only club that want him. There are many clubs here in England who are keeping an eye on him. Manchester City kept an eye on him when he played against England for the U19 national team in Hobro in Denmark.

"Lecce’s scout has also told me that Barcelona is also keeping an eye on Patrick because he’s a huge talent.”

However, Ogbodo said:

“We’d like him to stay in Lecce a little longer. Two more seasons, so he can mature and gain experience.”

Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho set for loan move

Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho is set to complete a loan move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig. The Portuguese made only 22 appearances across competitions last season, scoring thrice.

He didn't get regular game time. Hence, a loan move could be ideal for the player to continue his development. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have struck an agreement with the Bundesliga club.

Carvalho is only 20 and is a promising player. However, without regular game time, he might not realise his potential. Hence, a move to Leipzig could be ideal for the youngster.

