"Looked a bit undercooked in the Community Shield" - Chris Sutton makes score prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley

Chris Sutton shared his prediction for the upcoming Premier League opening matchday showdown between Manchester City and Burnley. The former Chelsea star predicted that the reigning English champions will kick off their campaign with a 2-0 win against the Clarets.

City, the reigning three-time champions, will launch their quest for an unprecedented four-peat on Friday (August 11) night. Ahead of matchday 1, Sutton reckons Pep Guardiola's side didn't look in their best shape against Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 6. City lost on penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time.

In his prediction for BBC for City's first league game of the season, Sutton said:

"Manchester City looked a bit undercooked in the Community Shield on Sunday. But they often start the season quite slowly, and we all know how they usually finish it. This is still the champions we are talking about, though, and they have got so much quality in their squad."

Burnley, coached by Guardiola's former pupil Vincent Kompany, have recently been promoted to the English top flight. Speaking about the Clarets, Sutton said:

"I am fascinated by Burnley, because a lot of people seem to be thinking they will stay up, but I have got them going down. I love what Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is doing, and I loved the way they played in the Championship last year, but I think they will find it a lot more difficult if they try that brand of football in the top flight."

City demolished Burnley 6-0 when the two sides met in the FA Cup last season. Sutton, though, thinks that theor Premier League showdown will be a much closer affair. He added that Erling Haaland, who hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in the last six games since last seson, will return to scoring ways:

"Haaland hasn't got a goal for City for six games now, going back to the end of last season, but I am expecting him to be back on the scoresheet at Turf Moor, even if Pep Guardiola's side are not yet at full throttle."

Pep Guardiola dismisses chances of Manchester City winning another treble

Manchester City enter the 2023-24 campaign off their greatest campaign in club' history. The Sky Blue won the European treble last season, winning the FA Cup, Premier League and UEFA Champions league.

Expectations are high from the Cityzens yet again. Manager Pep Guardiola, though, dismissed the chances of his team repeating their treble feat this term, saying ahead of the Burnley showdown (via ESPN):

"I think it will be impossible to do what we have done last season. It's once in a lifetime. I said to the players: 'Forget about it. We climbed the highest mountain last season with what we have done.'"

Manchester City have improved their squad this summer. While Ilkay Gundogan left on a free transfer to Barcelona, Mateo Kovacic has arrived from Chelsea, while Josko Gvardiol has completed a move from RB Leipzig.