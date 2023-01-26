"Looking forward to getting back" - Chelsea star sends message after returning from injury

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is excited to make his return from a hamstring injury that has seen him miss two months of action. The English left-back picked up the injury in the Blues' 2-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on November 2.

It was unfortunately on the very brink of the FIFA World Cup, a tournament in which Chilwell would have hoped to have appeared for England. Yet, he has been sidelined for the international competition and has missed a large chunk of Graham Potter's side's season.

However, he is nearing a return to full fitness and has been participating in training. The Chelsea left-back sent a message to fans upon his return. He said (via the club's Twitter account):

"Yeah no 100% (Glad to be back). Obviously you know I've been working now for ten, eleven weeks to get back on the grass and I've been back in training with the group for a few days. Yeah just buzzing and really looking forward to getting back into the games and playing in the team."

Chilwell could come into the Chelsea team for the visit of Fulham on Friday (February 3). His return comes as a massive boost as the Blues have faltered during his absence. They are 10th in the league, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points. Potter's men also exited the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is hopeful of returning from injury by the end of February

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante may be back by the end of February.

Kante has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since August last year, making just two appearances this season. His absence has been felt as the Blues have nosedived into 10th position in the league. They lack his dominance and relentlessness in the middle of the park.

Potter is yet to coach a match with the Frenchman in his side. However, he may just get the opportunity to by the end of next month. L'Equipe reports that Kante hopes to be back to full fitness by the end of February.

He has been a massive hit at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Leicester City in 2016. The French midfielder has made 262 appearances, scoring 13 goals and providing 15 assists.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's been winning trophies in blue since day one N'Golo Kante turns 31 today.He's been winning trophies in blue since day one N'Golo Kante turns 31 today.He's been winning trophies in blue since day one 💙💪 https://t.co/1U40aUghw8

Speculation has grown over Kante's future as his contract expires at the end of the season. However, there is confidence on both sides that a new extension will be signed. A new contract that will run until 2026 is reportedly set to be signed by the player.

Poll : 0 votes