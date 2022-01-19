“Lost a bit of confidence” – Craig Burley offers assessment of ‘out of form’ Chelsea star

Craig Burley shared his assessment of Chelsea star Mason Mount and said that the 23-year-old midfielder is struggling with his confidence on the pitch. Mount is Chelsea's highest goal scorer in the ongoing season but he has been on a rough patch since the last few games. Tuchel did not start Mason Mount in the much-important clash against Manchester City, which the Blues eventually lost 1-0.

Few of the titles Mason Mount has bagged are Champions League winner, UEFA Youth League winner, Player of the tournament, UEFA Supercup winner, English FA Youth Cup winner, European under-19 Champion.

While discussing Lukaku's issues at Chelsea after the match against Manchester City, Burley revealed his assessment of Mason Mount on the ESPN show. He said:

“Mount, out of form. Lost a bit of confidence, maybe a bit of sharpness.''

The attacking midfielder has amassed as many as 7 goals and 6 assists in the 29 games playing for Chelsea across different tournaments. Mount is an academy graduate and was promoted to the senior team at the age of 18 and won the Chelsea Academy Player of the year award in 2017.

He has also spent two loan stints at Vitesse and Derby County before finding enough game time at Stamford Bridge. Mount has been a regular starter under Thomas Tuchel and hence he was surprised with the manager's decision to bench him against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel touched upon the point after the match and said that Mason will regain his form soon and everybody at the club, including himself, loves Mason Mount.

CFCDaily @CFCDaily



theguardian.com/football/2022/… Tuchel on Mount: “I felt Mason not like in the 100% zone, where he is untouchable, which he normally almost is, He’s not happy about it, but it will not last long because everyone loves Mason, me included.” [The Guardian] #CFC Tuchel on Mount: “I felt Mason not like in the 100% zone, where he is untouchable, which he normally almost is, He’s not happy about it, but it will not last long because everyone loves Mason, me included.” [The Guardian] #CFC theguardian.com/football/2022/…

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes title race is far from over

Thomas Tuchel has said the Premier League title race for the ongoing season is far from over despite losing 1-0 against table-topper Manchester City. The loss extends the lead between the two teams to 13 points in favor of Pep Guardiola's team.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Finish the sentence :



The title race isn't over until __________________



Finish the sentenceThe title race isn't over until __________________ 🚨 Finish the sentence 🚨:The title race isn't over until __________________👇 https://t.co/oqhjLAWrxv

Ahead of the clash against Brighton, Tuchel interacted with the press and reinforced that the title race is not over yet. He said:

"Maybe we have to stop focusing on our own problems, and simply admit that City are in a very strong place. In the last 12 matches they have a 100 per cent record. They earned what they have. Maybe it's necessary to admit this.''

"The second thing to say is that we will never give up. Never, never, never, until the race is over. I told you many weeks ago that we were in a good place because we were in the middle of the race. Maybe we're not there anymore, but we're still in the race.''

