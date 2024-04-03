Lothar Matthaus says Bundesliga star linked with summer move to Real Madrid has been 'a shadow of himself' in recent months

Spanish club Real Madrid has been rumored to be eyeing current Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier, the German club's sporting director, Christoph Freund, reportedly hinted that they are trying to keep the 23-year-old Canadian with a new deal. However, recently, Davies has reportedly denied a new contract offer from the club, while rumors suggest that Real Madrid are in talks with him to make a signing.

Former Bayern Munich captain Lothar Matthaus recently criticized Davies, pointing out his struggles in recent months. Speaking to Bild, the German football pundit said (via Tribal Football):

"Alphonso Davies is a shadow of himself, his head is not clear."

Matthaus added:

"The reasons for his personal crisis are due to the last few months, not to the difficult conversations and negotiations with his agent in recent weeks."

Davies joined Bayern Munich in 2019 and has won the German football league Bundesliga five times in a row with the club. During his tenure at Bayern, he also won the 2019–20 UEFA Champions League, the 2020 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2020 FIFA Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich is currently second on the Bundesliga table with 60 points. They are 13 points behind Bayer 04 Leverkusen and will face Heidenheim next on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

On April 10, 2024, Bayern will play against Arsenal in the quarter-final leg 1 of the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid to face Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final

On April 10, 2024, Real Madrid will be playing against Manchester City in the quarter-final leg 1 of the UEFA Champions League at their home ground of Santiago Bernabéu. Their second leg is scheduled for April 18, 2024, at the Etihad Stadium.

In the last season of the UEFA Champions League, the Los Blancos were pitted against Manchester City in the semi-finals, which ended in a 5-1 aggregate, eliminating Real from the running. Manchester City played against Inter Milan in the finals and won 1-0, earning their first UEFA Champions League title.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the La Liga table with 75 points and will be playing RCD Mallorca in their next fixture on April 13, 2024.

