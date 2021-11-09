Lothar Matthaus urges Erling Haaland to snub Bayern Munich and names club where he would “fit in better”

Former Bayern Munich star Lothar Matthaus has urged Erling Haaland not to move to the Bavarian outfit.

Matthaus said via Spanish daily Marca:

"Haaland may end up at Bayern after (Robert) Lewandowski. But not alongside him. Haaland would fit in better at Real Madrid with (Kylian) Mbappe."

Erling Haaland has been subjected to transfer speculation since last season. The young Norwegian forward has been in fine form and many clubs are reportedly lining up to sign him.

Haaland first made his first mark while at RB Salzburg. He was only a teenager, but managed to score 29 goals in 27 games for the Austrian outfit, including important strikes in the Champions League.

He was picked up by Borussia Dortmund for a paltry €20 million. In Germany, Haaland has made his mark as one of the finest strikers in the game. He has scored 70 goals in 69 games for Borussia Dortmund, along with 19 assists.

He is now being targeted by multiple clubs and Dortmund are ready to milk the money to sell their prized asset.

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland Time to focus on my recovery. I’ll be back stronger! 🔜💪🏻 Time to focus on my recovery. I’ll be back stronger! 🔜💪🏻 https://t.co/G5Ez5bohTv

Chelsea and Manchester City were interested in signing Erling Haaland in the summer

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were keen to sign a striker in the summer. While Chelsea failed to get Haaland due to his astronomical transfer fee, Manchester City decided to pursue Harry Kane instead. The Blues eventually signed Romelu Lukaku while the Cityzens returned empty-handed from the market.

Haaland stayed back in Dortmund for another season but Dortmund have had to pay a heavy price for that. There is reportedly a clause built into the Norwegian's contract which is set to activate itself next summer and will allow clubs to sign Haaland for €75m.

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich could be ready to bring in Haaland

Due to the activation of the transfer clause, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will very much be in the chase for Haaland. While Madrid are reportedly planning to pair Kylian Mbappe with Haaland up front, Bayern want to replace Robert Lewandowski with the Norwegian.

Madrid will have to sign Mbappe first to activate the next part of their plan. However, as of now it seems that will only be a formality. Mbappe's contract is set to expire at PSG next summer and he has shown no intention of extending his stay. The Frenchman has, in fact, made it clear that he was deprived of a move to Madrid this summer.

Bayern, on the other hand, would love to pick up another cherry from the Bundesliga for a minimal price. It will come at the right time for them as Lewandowski nears the dusk of his career.

