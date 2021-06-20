Louis Saha insists Chelsea star has done something Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi never managed

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has backed Chelsea star N'Golo Kante to win this year's edition of the Ballon d'Or ahead of bigger names including Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

N'Golo Kante played a major part in Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season as he put in man-of-the-match displays in both legs of the semi-final as well as the final.

Louis Saha on Kanté: "If he did [win the Ballon d’Or], I believe he would deserve it. There is no player, not even Cristiano Ronaldo or Messi, that has been man of the match in both legs of the Champions League semi-final and final. #CFC — Williams ©️ (@CFCNewsReport) June 19, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, on the other hand, endured difficult seasons as their teams both disappointed in their individual leagues. Both superstars exited the Champions League in the round-of-16.

Ex-France striker Louis Saha has now claimed Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante deserves to win the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. His amazing performances for Chelsea over the course of last season have shown Kante deserves it.

In an interview, Saha told GamblingDeals.com,

"If he [N'Golo Kante] did [win the Ballon d’Or], I believe he would deserve it. There is no player, not even Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, that has been man of the match in both legs of the Champions League semi-final and final.

Dominating midfield alone whilst at the same time helping players move forward. Going forward he was just a force. I haven’t seen anyone do anything like that."

Kante did more for Chelsea than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi - Saha

Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea - Premier League

Zaha has also hinted that while some past winners of the Ballon d'Or award have deserved to win, they did not have the kind of performances the Chelsea midfielder had this campaign.

"I do remember some other winners of the Ballon d’Or, no disrespect to them and I won’t name names, but earning this prize, this amazing prize without those types of performances."

"So it would not be a scandal at all if Kante gets his hands on the trophy, he’s been unreal. He plays as two players, playing outside of his role, moving forward and doing things that he’s not supposed to do."

"Those aren’t the characteristics of Messi or Ronaldo, where they stick to their job, scoring goals and amazing individual things, but it’s also about being able to do both. He’s unbelievable."

The Chelsea man dropped another powerful display against Germany in France's opening European Championship game on Tuesday. Kante is expected to be a central figure for his nation in their quest to secure a third Euros trophy.

N'Golo Kante is built different 💪 pic.twitter.com/55HyMjpV5v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are also on international duty as both men represent their nations at the European Championship and Copa America respectively.

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Arnav Kholkar