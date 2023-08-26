“Love him” – Nicolas Jackson expresses happiness of playing alongside Chelsea teammate 

Nicolas Jackson has expressed his happiness after playing alongside Raheem Sterling after Chelsea's 3-0 win against Luton Town in the Premier League yesterday (25 August).

The Blues came into the game against the Hatters after a 1-1 draw against Liverpool and a 3-1 loss against West Ham United. They got their season up and running at Stamford Bridge after a convincing win against the newly promoted team, with Sterling grabbing a brace.

The English winger was by far Chelsea's best player on the day and was awarded the Player of the Match award for his efforts. He also helped set up Jackson's goal in the 75th minute with a brilliant low cross to seal the 3-0 scoreline.

It was the Senegal international's first goal in a competitive game since switching from Villarreal to Chelsea this summer. After the game, he told Chelsea's X account, via The Chelsea Chronicle:

"What a cross from Raheem, love him. Amazing feeling to score at the Bridge in front of the fans. I hope more to come."

Sterling, 28, is one of the elder statesmen in a very young Blues squad this season. He will hope to help them return to the top four after a horrid 2022-23 campaign which saw them finish 12th.

After Armando Broja and Christopher Nkunku's injuries, Jackson is the only match-fit striking option at Mauricio Pochettino's disposal. Romelu Lukaku is, on paper, available for selection but it seems his future lies away from Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino lauds Chelsea star after superb performance against Luton Town

Raheem Sterling was a man on a mission for Chelsea against Luton Town on Friday. He ended the game with five shots to his name and created two goal-scoring chances for his teammates (h/t FotMob).

Sterling's run for the first goal was reminiscent of his days at Manchester City, where he was a constant threat because of his shooting and dribbling skills. He moved to Stamford Bridge last summer for €56.2 million but struggled in his first season in west London.

Sterling ended the campaign with nine goals and four assists in 38 games across competitions. After the win against the Hatters, Mauricio Pochettino praised his star forward and said, via the National News:

"His commitment in the way he wants to contribute with the team, with his work ethic and quality, he deserves the full credit for his performance. I'm so pleased for him. He told me last season was a difficult season for him, but I am very pleased when the player is happy."

Before the win against Luton, Sterling did not manage a goal or an assist in his team's opening two league games.