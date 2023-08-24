"We are very relaxed" - Mauricio Pochettino comments on Romelu Lukaku situation amid reports of Belgian getting back in Chelsea squad

Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Chelsea are 'relaxed' about Romelu Lukaku's situation this summer.

The club re-signed Lukaku from Inter Milan in 2021 for £97.5 million, making him the club's then-record signing. But he was shipped out on loan to Inter at the end of the season after he scored 15 times in 44 games across competitions.

For the majority of the summer under Mauricio Pochettino's reign, Chelsea have actively looked to sell Lukaku on a permanent basis. There has been interest from Inter, Juventus and the Saudi Pro League but nothing has materialized so far (h/t Football.London).

According to Gianluca di Marzio, Pochettino is now open to speaking to Lukaku about a potential return to the first team. It could be a result of Chelsea failing to offload the Belgium international, who is currently training with the Blues' U21 team.

At his press conference earlier today (24 August), the Argentine tactician was asked to address Lukaku's future at Stamford Bridge. He implied that the player was still up for sale and replied, via Nizaar Kinsella of the Evening Standard:

"At the moment, we are very relaxed and nothing happened. Nothing has changed."

He added (h/t @AbsoluteChelsea on X):

"I explain again. If his and club's wish is to find a solution, the player and club inform me to change. I will not move until the player or the club come to talk with me. It was before I arrived."

Lukaku, 30, still has three years on his contract at Stamford Bridge and is pocketing £325,000 in weekly wages (h/t Spotrac).

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea need to be humble against Luton Town

Mauricio Pochettino has said that Chelsea will need to give due respect to Luton Town when the two teams meet in the league on 25 August.

This is, of course, Luton's first season in the rebranded Premier League. Before the game at Stamford Bridge, 'Poch' was asked to give his verdict on the upcoming game. He replied, via Football.London:

"It is going to be a tough game. I think they are a strong team. They run really fast in transition and are strong in set pieces. We need to be humble and ready to match them in how they are going to be."

Both teams are in desperate need of a win. Luton's first-ever Premier League game ended in a 4-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Blues, meanwhile, drew 1-1 against Liverpool on the opening day before losing 3-1 to West Ham United at London Stadium.

The two teams last met in the FA Cup in March 2022, when the Blues won 3-2 in the last-16 encounter.