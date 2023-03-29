“Love it” – Yaya Toure surprisingly names Chelsea star as one of 3 best players in the world in his position

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has named Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling as one of the best left-wingers in the world.

Toure told ESPN that he regards Sterling and Bayern Munich duo Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane as the three best left-wingers. The Ivorian said:

“Three best left wingers? Okay if you go left, Leroy (Sane), Raheem Sterling, love it, and Sadio Mane.”

Toure naming Sterling among his top three left-wingers may surprise fans given the English forward's difficult debut season at Chelsea. He joined the Blues from Manchester City last summer for £45 million.

However, he has not managed to replicate the form that saw him heralded during his time at the Etihad. Sterling has bagged seven goals and three assists in 27 appearances across competitions.

That's a far cry from the excellent 2021-22 campaign he had with Manchester City. The Englishman scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 games as Pep Guardiola's men won the Premier League.

There can be no disputing that Sterling has been one of English football's top left-wingers for the past decade. The forward has lit up the Premier League with City and has been one of England's best attacking players.

Pundit names Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk as Premier League's flop of the season

Mudryk has failed to live up to his price tag.

Mykhailo Mudryk arrived at Chelsea in January for a jaw-dropping £88.5 million. The Blues beat league leaders Arsenal to his signature, and the signs were there that the winger would be a hit at Stamford Bridge.

He managed 12 goals and 17 assists in 44 games for his former club Shakhtar Donetsk. His former manager Roberto De Zerbi gave a glowing assessment, claiming him to be a future Ballon d'Or contender.

However, Mudryk has struggled at the Bridge, unable to make a significant impact in the early stages of his career in English football. He has just one assist in seven games. ESPN pundit Hislop has branded Mudryk as the worst signing of the Premier League season. He said:

"Because he’s (Mudryk) been awful. He cost 100 million (euros), and you can’t get in the starting line-up.”

Mudryk seemed to be set for a starting role with Chelsea when he arrived in January. The Blues lacked creativity and firepower. The Ukrainian winger's speed and agility could have worked wonders, but he has remained on the bench for two of his side's last five league games.

